How Stock Options Traders See Apple’s (AAPL) Death Cross

Apple (AAPL) stock has printed the dreaded “Death Cross,” a technical charting phenomenon in which a shorter-running moving average slips below a longer-running one. Typically, this pattern involves the 50-day moving average intersecting below the 200 DMA.

When it flashes, the event symbolizes a loss of positive momentum and potentially the beginning of a corrective cycle, if not an outright bear market. On the other hand, contrarian investors view the indicator as a counterintuitive buying signal. After all, when the death cross flashes, plenty of bad news has already been baked into the security. Most recently, macroeconomic headwinds in the form of Trump tariffs and a looming trade war have pushed U.S. stocks lower across the board, with tech giants like Apple taking market beatings of ~15%.

Chart showing devastating AAPL stock performance from last week, as the stock declined 15%.

One must conduct some statistical legwork to understand whether Apple’s death cross should be interpreted at face value. Sure enough, investors can view the negative intersection as a buying signal — but timing matters. Ultimately, I am bullish on AAPL stock and rate it as a Buy — but only under a particular technical strategy.

Laying Out the Strategy for AAPL’s Death Cross

With a technical outlook, the Death Cross presents an opportunity for short-term trades to capitalize on a near-term rebound. Over the past decade, AAPL stock printed five death crosses: Aug 2015, Dec 2018, June 2022, Oct 2022, and March 14, 2024. Using TipRanks’ Historical Prices screener, investors can conduct their own statistical analysis. A key takeaway is that AAPL is down four times out of five a month after the flashing of the death cross.

Obviously, a contrarian success ratio of 20% is relatively poor. If you simply bought the death cross as a contrarian reflex, there’s statistically a good chance that your near-expiration long-side wager would fail. Instead, the bulls historically take their time digesting the bad news in AAPL stock. At the three-month mark, the contrarian success ratio following the death cross is 80% favorable for the optimist.

What’s more, the average three-month return—including the one instance where AAPL was in the red—stands at 11.47%. If this metric were applied to Friday’s closing price of $188.38, the projected price three months out would be $209.99.

With that, I have the necessary ingredients to plot an effective options strategy. Based on the historical response to the Death Cross, I’m assuming that AAPL stock will pop by double-digit percentage points in three months. By logical deduction, my target options chain will expire on July 18, and I will seek strategies with an upside target of $210.

Bigger Payouts With Added Risk

Alternatively, speculators seeking a near-term espresso shot in AAPL stock may consider an aggressive options strategy called the bull call spread, specifically, the 205/210 call spread expiring July 18. This transaction involves buying the $205 call option and simultaneously selling the $210 call. The proceeds from the short call partially offset the debit paid for the long call, resulting in a discounted net debit.

Functionally, the bull call spread allows market participants to modulate the interplay between risk-taking (or debit distribution) and risk underwriting (credit reception). Stated differently, you could theoretically just buy the $205 call outright, knowing that the death cross response will likely drive AAPL stock to $210 by expiration.

However, a $205 call option on Apple is quite expensive, even if it’s out of the money. Selling a call would result in a premium, thus helping to defray some of the cost of the long call.

Of course, the penalty of the bull call spread is that the sold call represents an obligation if it, too, goes into the money. Because you bought a call at a lower strike price, you cover this obligation. At the same time, if the target security screams higher, the reward is capped at the short strike price.

Of course, one could elect an ultra-high short call within a bull spread strategy to extract maximum reward. The problem with this approach is that there’s a chance that the spread will fail to break even. If so, you risk losing the entire net debit paid. On the other side of the equation, too low of a short call may lead to leaving money on the table.

I prefer the aforementioned 205/210 call spread because of the relatively small net debit required, combined with the arguably high probability of success. Ultimately, though, the choice of spread will come down to individual risk tolerance.

Is Apple a Buy, Hold, or Sell?

On Wall Street, AAPL stock carries a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 17 Buy, 11 Hold, and 4 Sell ratings over the past three months. AAPL’s average price target of $248.28 per share implies approximately 32% upside potential over the next twelve months.

The Smart Way to Capitalize on AAPL’s Death Cross

Apple is on the verge of flashing the death cross, a technical pattern in which the 50 DMA slips below the 200 DMA. Ordinarily, this indicator represents a major warning. However, for AAPL stock, it’s a contrarian signal, an opportunity to buy the equity. Nevertheless, timing this pattern is critical.

Statistically, it’s better to avoid the one-month mark following the flashing of the death cross and instead target the three-month mark. By simple deduction, we calculate that there’s a solid chance AAPL stock could reach $210 at the July 18 expiration date. This speculation — and the confidence in this narrative — will ultimately dictate which specific options strategy to deploy.

