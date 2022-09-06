tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
CA English
AU English
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

How Is Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Positioned Ahead of ESMO This Week?

Story Highlights

Detailed data from Gilead’s TROPiCS-02 study is expected at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress later this week. Investor sentiment in the stock could stay buoyant around the crucial event.

Biopharmaceutical behemoth Gilead Sciences (GILD) is set to report detailed results for its Phase 3 study of Trodelvy at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2022 on September 10.

In the meantime, the company has reported that new data from this phase 3 study (TROPiCS-02) evaluating Trodelvy against comparator chemotherapies indicate a progression-free survival (PFS) in breast cancer patients (irrespective of the status of their HER2 mutation).

Bill Grossman, MD, Ph.D., Senior Vice president, Therapeutics Area Head, Gilead Oncology commented, “Trodelvy is already transforming the standard of care in second-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and we are excited about its potential in other breast cancers where there is a significant need for new treatment options.”

Trodelvy has been approved in over 35 countries and is also being evaluated in additional tumor types. While the drug has not yet been approved for HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer, Gilead has filed a supplemental biologics license application (sBLA) with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) based on findings from the TROPiCS-02 study.

Gilead is Betting Big on Trodelvy

Last month, Gilead agreed to acquire the remainder of global rights for Trodelvy from Everest Medicines. This includes the development and commercialization of the drug in key geographies including Greater China, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

Grossman had added at the time, “Trodelvy is the cornerstone of our solid tumor portfolio and we are committed to bringing this transformative therapy to as many patients as possible.”

What is the Target Price for Gilead Stock?

Ahead of the oncology congress on September 10, Jefferies analyst Michael Yee has reiterated a Buy rating on the stock alongside a $72 price target.

The analyst anticipates investor sentiment in the stock to turn positive post the congress. Overall, the Street has a Moderate Buy consensus rating on Gilead. The average analyst price target of $71.83 indicates a 12.55% potential upside in the stock.

On top of this expected price upside, Gilead’s 4.51% dividend yield makes the stock highly attractive in the current inflationary environment. The $0.73 quarterly dividend is payable on September 29 to investors of record on September 14.

Closing Thoughts

Gilead has a robust product portfolio with names such as Truvada, Biktarvy, Yescarta, and Harvoni. Its Trodelvy franchise continues to break new ground globally. Additionally, a TipRanks Smart Score of “Perfect 10” indicates the stock could outperform the broader indices in the coming periods.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on GILD

Which Biotech Stock is the Street More Bullish on?
Stock Analysis & IdeasWhich Biotech Stock is the Street More Bullish on?
2M ago
IQV
BIIB
Can Gilead Stock Gain Traction Following FDA Lifting Partial Hold?
GILD
Gilead’s Yescarta Immunotherapy Wins FDA Approval
GILD
More GILD Latest News >

More News & Analysis on GILD

Which Biotech Stock is the Street More Bullish on?
Stock Analysis & IdeasWhich Biotech Stock is the Street More Bullish on?
2M ago
IQV
BIIB
Can Gilead Stock Gain Traction Following FDA Lifting Partial Hold?
Market NewsCan Gilead Stock Gain Traction Following FDA Lifting Partial Hold?
5M ago
GILD
Gilead’s Yescarta Immunotherapy Wins FDA Approval
Market NewsGilead’s Yescarta Immunotherapy Wins FDA Approval
5M ago
GILD
More GILD Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Harvey Norman (ASX:HVN) shares may be worth considering
Australian Stock Market Today – Tuesday, September 6: What You Need to Know
Australian Stock Market Today – Monday, September 5: What You Need to Know
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) Banned From Selling iPhones Without a Battery Charger in Brazil
AAPL
Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DWAC) Stock Tumbles After Failing to Get Extension to Complete Truth Social Deal
DWAC
Stock Market Today: Stock Indices are Down, Non-Manufacturing PMI Beats Expectations
NDX
SPX
Bed, Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Stock Nosedives After CFO’s Demise
BBBY
This Insider Just Pocketed CNA Financial Stock (NYSE:CNA) Worth $6.6M
CNA
HIVE Blockchain (NASDAQ:HIVE) Reports Record BTC Production for August
HIVE
IVERIC Bio (NASDAQ: ISEE) Stock Shoots Up On the Back of Positive Topline Data For Zimura
ISEE
Harvey Norman (ASX:HVN) shares may be worth considering
Volkswagen to Walk the Talk of Listing Porsche AG
VWAGY
EQT (NYSE: EQT) Could Snap Up THQ Appalachia For $4 Billion
EQT
More Market News >