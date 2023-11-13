‘Hold Your Horses,’ Says Goldman Sachs About Eli Lilly Stock

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
‘Hold Your Horses,’ Says Goldman Sachs About Eli Lilly Stock
Stock Analysis & Ideas

‘Hold Your Horses,’ Says Goldman Sachs About Eli Lilly Stock

It’s not all been exclusively about tech this year. Take Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) for instance. Shares of the pharma giant are up by an impressive 61% year-to-date, bringing the company’s market cap above $552 billion, thereby making it the world’s most valuable healthcare firm.

The company now has the opportunity to drive further growth. Last week, it was announced that the FDA had given its nod of approval for the company to sell Zepbound (tirzepatide) as a treatment for chronic weight management. Tirzepatide is already commercially available as a treatment for type 2 diabetes, sold under the brand name Mounjaro.

The company plans to bring the drug to market before the end of the year, a move that could have a positive impact on both its top and bottom lines. Zepbound is expected to compete with Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy (injectable semaglutide), and LLY will have something of a pricing advantage. Zepbound’s monthly list price of $1,059.87 suggests it will be offered at a 20% discount compared to Wegovy’s pricing.

But that’s not the only factor working in its favor, says Goldman Sachs analyst Chris Shibutani.

“We continue to view Zepbound’s clinical data package as superior to Wegovy’s – headlined by labeled weight loss of up to ~21% (vs Wegovy’s ~15%) in overweight/obese individuals after ~18 months, and a tolerability profile with overall lower rates of GI-related AEs,” the 5-star analyst explained. “We think the favorable pricing dynamic compared to Wegovy, combined with the tirzepatide’s best-in-class weight loss profile (among approved agents) will solidify Zepbound as the preferred anti-obesity medication, and supports our projected ~33% overall obesity market share by 2030.”

That said, Shibutani says the approval marks an “important landmark for the company’s commercial franchise,” but given his belief investors generally expected approval by the end of the year, he anticipates “relatively limited impact” on the share performance for now.

Nevertheless, on the back of “multiple regulatory missteps” for the company’s late-stage portfolio throughout the year (these include a CRL/delay for donanemab, and CRLs for mirikizumab [approved now], and lebrikizumab), the approval is “reassuring.”

All in all, Shibutani stays on the sidelines for now, maintaining a Neutral rating along with a $480 price target, which implies ~18% downside from current levels. (To watch Shibutani’s track record, click here)

We’ll have to agree to disagree, appears to be the sentiment amongst Shibutani’s colleagues; all 19 other recent analyst reviews say Buy, naturally culminating in a Strong Buy consensus rating. The average price target stands at $645.72, suggesting upside potential of ~10% in the year ahead. (See LLY stock forecast)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
‘Hold Your Horses,’ Says Goldman Sachs About Eli Lilly Stock
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

Up 65% YTD, Is Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) Stock Worth Buying?  
Stock Analysis & IdeasUp 65% YTD, Is Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) Stock Worth Buying?  
7h ago
LLY
NVO
Cantor biotech/biopharma analysts hold analyst/industry conference call
The FlyCantor biotech/biopharma analysts hold analyst/industry conference call
3d ago
JNJ
LLY
Eli Lilly’s (NYSE:LLY) Mounjaro Recommended as Weight Loss Drug in Europe
Market NewsEli Lilly’s (NYSE:LLY) Mounjaro Recommended as Weight Loss Drug in Europe
3d ago
LLY
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >