tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
TipRanksStock Market NewsSNOW NewsHere’s Why Snowflake Stock Has Plenty of Room to Run
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Here’s Why Snowflake Stock Has Plenty of Room to Run

Story Highlights

Snowflake is a data lake firm that could continue to outgrow other software firms once the next recession strikes. Even with the noisy revenue-recognition method, SNOW stock still seems worth the premium price tag.

Snowflake (SNOW) could potentially have an incredibly bumpy road ahead, given the firm’s usage-based revenue recognition model. Nevertheless, I think the long-term growth profile and secular tailwinds are more than enough reasons to give Snowflake the benefit of the doubt. Shares have been gaining considerable ground in recent weeks. Still, the stock is well off its peak of around $400 per share, leaving it ample upside potential.

At writing, the wildly-volatile data-cloud innovator is up around 50% from its bottom hit in June 2022. Indeed, investors have eased over rising interest rates and the implications of the next recession.

Although the share price has collapsed from its highs, the $57 billion big-data play remains quite expensive at 36 times sales, well above the industry average, just north of 10 times. With the ability to continue posting impressive growth through a recession without having to reinvest heavily, I think Snowflake is one of few technology stocks out there that’s actually worth a multiple north of 40 times sales.

I remain incredibly bullish on Snowflake stock as shares look to melt up again.

Economic Weakness Likely to Impact IT Spending

As we head into a recession or period of economic weakness, IT spending could take a bit of a hit. Undoubtedly, most layoffs, hiring freezes, and rescinded job offers have been concentrated within the tech sector. Even the resilient big-tech firms (think the FAANG companies) have been more cautious with their hiring practices going into the second half of 2022.

Undoubtedly, the tech-focused weakness does not bode well for the broader batch, especially firms like Snowflake that may not be seen as essential to day-to-day operations. Further, the usage-based revenue recognition model will not do the firm’s coming quarters any favors.

As I noted in prior pieces, the usage-based model could go from volatility exacerbator to revenue accelerator. No subscriptions or lock-in makes firms more willing to try and discover what Snowflake’s cloud-based offering can provide.

If they like what they see, they don’t need to be “locked in” to stay aboard. In this regard, Snowflake has a moat surrounding its user base. It’s not in the form of “contractual obligations” but in the customers’ willingness to stick around.

The usage-based model has its cons, though, and as the economy grinds to a slowdown, these cons will heavily outweigh the pros.

Charging customers based on usage could make revenue growth look incredibly ugly once firms begin to cut back. As IT budgets contract, Snowflake’s revenue growth deceleration could easily give the impression that the firm’s best days are behind it.

Though the usage-based model is bound to induce volatility, it could pay off with a “snowballing” effect down the road once the next bull market roars and the magnitude of data swell at an exponential rate.

In short, volatility works both ways.

For Snowflake, more client data means more usage of storage and analytics solutions, which, in turn, means more sales. As Snowflake continues adding to its tech arsenal, use could rebound sharply.

Ahead of a downturn, it’ll work against Snowflake. However, come the next expansionary cycle (markets may soon begin to look past the 2023 economic storm clouds), Snowflake could find itself storming out of the gate stronger than ever.

Snowflake Likely to Come Out of a Recession Stronger

As the old saying goes, “what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.” Truly wonderful businesses treat a recession not as a setback but as an opportunity to gain ground on rivals and strengthen their market position. Snowflake has a nice headstart in its nascent industry, and it’s well-equipped to widen the gap as firms recognize the phenomenal growth from platforms and tools that unlock the full potential of data sets.

Data is a commodity and a very precious one in the digital age. I view Snowflake as akin to a commodity player in the midstream and downstream. Indeed, refining, moving (or sharing), and storing data is where Snowflake shines.

Snowflake faces stiff competition from the big tech in the realm of data warehousing and analytics. Further, up-and-comer Databricks is hungry to take a sizeable bite out of the data cloud. Snowflake has stayed on its toes, and it’s likely to continue doing so as times get tougher.

Snowflake will be busy improving as the economic tides go out, all while the digital transformation secular trend encourages firms to migrate their troves of data to the cloud.

What is the Target Price for Snowflake Stock?

Turning to Wall Street, Snowflake has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 21 Buys, six Holds, and two Sells assigned in the past three months. The average Snowflake price target of $184.80 implies 9.8% upside potential. Analyst price targets range from a low of $120.00 per share to a high of $295.00 per share.

Takeaway – Snowflake Stock is Not Like Other Tech Stocks

Snowflake isn’t cheap at around 40 times sales, with a lack of profits to show today or anytime in the near future. However, the secular tailwinds at the firm’s back are so powerful that I think Snowflake doesn’t deserve to be grouped with the rest of its fallen speculative tech peers. The company’s days of high double-digit growth are far from over. While a recession could weigh over coming quarters, the long-term trend is still a friend of the firm.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on SNOW

Stock Analysis & IdeasA Glimpse into the Hottest Software IPO of 2020
28d ago
SNOW
Snowflake Stock: Is the Recent Melt-Up Sustainable?
SNOW
Snowflake, Datadog, or MongoDB: Which Big Data Stock Is a Better Buy?
MDB
DDOG
More SNOW Latest News >

More News & Analysis on SNOW

Stock Analysis & IdeasA Glimpse into the Hottest Software IPO of 2020
28d ago
SNOW
Stock Analysis & IdeasSnowflake Stock: Is the Recent Melt-Up Sustainable?
1M ago
SNOW
Stock Analysis & IdeasSnowflake, Datadog, or MongoDB: Which Big Data Stock Is a Better Buy?
1M ago
MDB
DDOG
More SNOW Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Stock Market Today – Friday, Aug 12: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Why Did MDA Stock Fall 2.1% after Earnings?
Why Did Illumina Stock Decline Yesterday?
ILMN
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Friday
OLO
PBR
Why Is Wave Life Sciences Stock Surging Despite Q2 Miss?
WVE
Vermilion Energy Exceeds Q2 Earnings Expectations; Street Remains Cautiously Optimistic
Warby Parker’s Upbeat Q2 Results, Costs Actions Impress Investors
WRBY
Galiano Posts Upbeat Q2 Results, Raises Guidance
Cramer Calls Disney a “Hobbled Company” on Twitter
DIS
More Market News >