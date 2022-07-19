tiprankstipranks
All News
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Here’s What Investors Can Expect from Tesla’s Q2 Results

Story Highlights

Investors and analysts are already aware of Tesla’s softer June quarter vehicle delivery numbers. Let’s quickly sum up what to expect from Tesla’s Q2 earnings.

The world’s most popular electric vehicle (EV) maker, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), is scheduled to report its second-quarter Fiscal 2022 earnings on Wednesday, July 20. After releasing marginally better-than-expected June quarter vehicle delivery numbers, all eyes are on how the EV maestro has fared on the financial front.

Analysts’ Expectations for Tesla

The Street expects Tesla to post earnings of $1.81 per share on revenue of $16.92 billion. This represents year-over-year growth of 24.8% and 41.5% on earnings ($1.45 per share) and revenue ($11.96 billion), respectively.

According to Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives, “With deliveries soft this quarter due to the China shutdown, Tesla’s ability to preserve margins this quarter will be front and center for investors.” As per Ives, the Street is more anxious about Tesla’s outlook for the second half.

Speaking about the second-half delivery expectations, Ives states that 1.4 million deliveries are possible for 2022. The analyst noted that the China zero COVID-19 policy and persistent supply chain issues are “already baked into the stock at current levels after significant weakness seen in the last few months is a lower delivery trajectory for 3Q/4Q.”

Ives believes that “based on reservation orders globally and wait times, demand is still outstripping supply by around 15% to 20% for Tesla on the Model Y front.” However, the five-star analyst believes that the uncertain macroeconomic environment and recessionary fears may soften the demand for EVs in the future.

Nonetheless, he believes that “Tesla has ample demand capacity to hit around 2 million units in 2023 globally, with production capacity that can exceed this number when factoring in Austin and Berlin to a normalized China production target.”

Ives has a Buy rating and a $1,000 price target on Tesla, which implies 38.6% upside potential to current levels.

On a different note, Barclays analyst Brian Johnson expects Tesla to incur a $460 million charge in Q2 earnings, resulting from its Bitcoin (BTC-USD) holdings, which have drastically fallen in value this year.

Johnson has a Sell rating on TSLA stock with a price target of $380, which implies 47.3% downside potential to current levels.

Overall, TSLA has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 17 Buys, eight Holds, and five Sells. The average Tesla price forecast of $883.36 implies 22.4% upside potential to current levels. Meanwhile, the stock has lost nearly 40% year to date.

Tesla’s Website Traffic Drops

TipRanks’ Website Traffic Tool provides insight into Tesla’s performance ahead of its earnings. As per the tool, in Q2, Tesla’s website traffic recorded a 13.72% year-over-year decrease in estimated global visits across all its devices. The month of June alone witnessed a fall of 13.93% compared to June of 2021.

Similarly, year-to-date website traffic growth fell 1.86% compared to the same period last year. However, Tesla witnessed a modest sequential growth of 2.67% in total estimated website visits in Q2FY22.

Learn how Website Traffic can help you research your favorite stocks.

Closing Thoughts

China’s pandemic-related lockdowns in April and May, the ongoing supply chain challenges, Bitcoin mark-downs, and the cash burn for the ramp-up of Tesla’s Giga Berlin and Austin factories, are all known variables expected to impact the EV maker’s Q2 performance.

Meanwhile, TSLA stock has also taken a beating from CEO Elon Musk’s Twitter (TWTR) takeover saga which has taken an ugly turn lately. Hopefully, tomorrow’s results will only hold up an upside surprise for investors.

Disclaimer

