Hedge Funds Earned Record Profits in 2023

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksMost Visited WebsitesDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
New
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment RateFederal Funds Rate
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Personal Finance CenterMortgagesLoansInvesting & RetirementSpending & Savings
Calculators
401k Retirement CalculatorMortgage Calculator
Popular
Compound Interest CalculatorDollar Cost Averaging
New
Student Loan CalculatorAuto Loan Calculator
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Most Visited Websites
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Commodities
Gold
New
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Currency
Currency Center
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Economic Indicators
Economic Indicators Center
Inflation Rate
Unemployment Rate
Federal Funds Rate
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Hedge Funds Earned Record Profits in 2023
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Hedge Funds Earned Record Profits in 2023

Story Highlights

LCH Investments has disclosed a list of the top 20 hedge funds based on the profits earned in 2023 and since inception.

Hedge funds across the globe witnessed a solid 2023, reaping profits exceeding the record levels of 2021. As per LCH Investments, a fund-of-funds firm, the top 20 hedge funds generated $67 billion of profits for investors last year, higher than the 2021 figure of $65 billion.

Notably, TipRanks also ranks hedge funds based on three parameters – their success rate for the year, average return, and statistical significance (higher number of recommendations). TipRanks’ top hedge fund managers’ ranking is dynamic and changes based on their portfolio gains/losses. As an investor, it would be helpful to learn about where hedge funds are parking their funds and try to replicate their performances to deliver attractive returns.

Top Hedge Funds Ranked by LCH

Intelligent bets on equities helped hedge fund managers profit meaningfully last year. While the interest rate hikes and geopolitical concerns dampened the stock markets in the early part of the year, tech stocks jumped to record highs in the second half as the whole artificial intelligence (AI) boom kept investor sentiment soaring.  

Leading the pack in 2023 was Christopher Anthony Hohn’s TCI Fund Management Ltd, earning $12.9 billion in profits, followed by Ken Griffin’s Citadel with $8.1 billion in profits. A Financial Times report highlighted that based on regulatory filings, TCI’s largest holdings as of September 2023 were Alphabet (GOOGL), Canadian National Railway (CNI), Visa (V), General Electric (GE), and rating agency Moody’s (MCO).

Meanwhile, the third spot belonged to Andreas Halvorsen’s Viking Global Investors LP, with a $6 billion profit earned in 2023. Interestingly, Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square regained a place among the top 20 list with a profit of $3.5 billion after leaving the list in 2015.

As per LCH, 20 hedge funds that have generated the most lucrative returns since their inception have only 19% of the assets under management (AUM) but earned 33% of the total profits last year. The top 20 are designated based on the cumulative dollar profits earned since inception, net of fees.

Coming to the top 20 hedge funds since inception, Citadel maintained the number one position with $74 billion in net gains, followed by D.E. Shaw and Millenium, with profits worth $56.1 billion each. Remarkably, the top 20 hedge funds have generated profits worth $755.4 billion since their inception.

TipRanks’ Top 3 Hedge Fund Managers

TipRanks has a unique proprietary method for rating hedge fund managers. A hedge fund’s performance is dependent on the hedge fund manager’s stock-picking prowess and investments. Hence, TipRanks rates managers based on their portfolio gain, Sharpe ratio, and average returns earned in the period.

Investors can leverage the TipRanks Hedge Fund Managers page to discover and learn about hedge fund managers, their investments, and their performances. Let’s look at the top three hedge funds as of today, based on TipRanks’ Star Ranking System:

Disclosure

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >