Hedge Fund Point 72 Builds Position in These Stocks; Should You?

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Hedge Fund Point 72 Builds Position in These Stocks; Should You?

Story Highlights

Steve Cohen’s Point 72 Asset Management is increasing its portfolio allocation to Biogen, while also taking exposure to other stocks like Dell Technologies and Workday.

Billionaire investor and hedge fund manager Steve Cohen’s Point 72 Asset Management has disclosed some interesting stakes in its September quarter holdings. A Form 13F filed yesterday showed that Point 72 has taken new positions in the following stocks.

At the same time, considering the tough macroeconomic backdrop, the ace investor has completely exited positions in a few consumer goods stocks, including Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), Nike (NYSE:NKE), McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD), and Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC).

Cohen’s fund has a whopping $25 billion in assets under management. Let’s take a look at three picks from Cohen’s Q3 portfolio.

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen is an American multinational biotechnology company with a focus on the discovery, development, and delivery of therapies for the treatment of neurological diseases to patients worldwide.

Notably, Biogen holds the top spot in the fund, with 1.94% of Point 72’s portfolio allocation. In Q3, Cohen increased the stake in BIIB stock to 1.68 million shares (from 455,000 shares), valued at $448 million.

Is Biogen Stock a Buy or Sell?

On TipRanks, Biogen stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating. This is based on 19 Buys and seven Hold ratings. Also, the average Biogen price target of $304.08 implies a modest 1.7% upside potential to current levels. Year to date, the stock has gained 22.5%.

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Workday is an American on-demand financial management, human capital management, and Student information system software vendor. Cohen bought 1.06 million shares of Workday, valued at $161.64 million.

Workday is slated to report its third quarter Fiscal 2023 results on November 29. The Street expects Workday to post an adjusted diluted profit of $0.84 per share in Q3, meaningfully lower than the Q3FY21 figure of $1.10 per share. Meanwhile, revenue is pegged at $1.58 billion, 18.8% higher compared to the prior year’s quarter figure.

Is Workday a Good Stock to Buy?

Analysts too are highly bullish about WDAY stock. On TipRanks, Workday has a Strong Buy consensus rating. This is based on 17 Buys and four Hold ratings. The average Workday price target of $214.11 implies 39.6% upside potential to current levels. In the past six months, the stock has lost 12.9%.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL)

Global information technology giant, Dell Technologies offers hardware and software solutions. DELL is set to release its Q3FY23 results on November 21. Analysts expect Dell Technologies to post an adjusted profit of $1.61 per share in Q3, significantly lower than the prior-year figure of $2.37 per share. Further, total net revenue is pegged at $24.53 billion, representing a 13.6% year-over-year decline.

Nonetheless, Cohen bought 4.07 million shares ($139.31 million) of DELL in the quarter, alongside a call option on 2,500 shares.

Is DELL a Good Stock to Buy?

On TipRanks, DELL stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating. This is based on ten Buys versus five Holds. The average Dell Technologies price forecast of $52.15 implies 23.4% upside potential to current levels. Amid the slowing demand for personal computers, DELL stock has lost 24% year to date.

Conclusion

As per the latest 13-F filing, Point 72’s portfolio value has increased from roughly $23.70 billion at Q2-end to $25.04 billion in Q3. Cohen’s significant exposure to Biogen reflects his strong conviction in the biopharmaceutical company. Seeing Cohen’s impressive history of stock selection, an investor may choose to follow his portfolio allocation strategy to optimize his or her investment returns. Find out which stock the biggest hedge fund managers are buying right now

Disclosure

Imagine having Wall Street’s elite as your Financial Advisors…​
How does an 80%+ success rate on your investments sound?
Well, if you’re looking for that kind of track record, you’ll probably need to find the very top-performing analysts out there.
​​With access to TipRanks Premium, you can easily spot leading experts and follow their every move.
Not just to gain confidence in your portfolio, but for brand new investment ideas as well.
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos

More News & Analysis on BIIB

Biogen names Viehbacher president, CEO
The FlyBiogen names Viehbacher president, CEO
5d ago
BIIB
Biogen Names Christopher Viehbacher President and Chief Executive Officer
BIIB
Biogen weighing new CEO options after talks with J&J exec hit impasse, STAT says
JNJ
BIIB
More BIIB Latest News >
Videos

More News & Analysis on BIIB

Biogen names Viehbacher president, CEO
The FlyBiogen names Viehbacher president, CEO
5d ago
BIIB
Biogen Names Christopher Viehbacher President and Chief Executive Officer
Press ReleasesBiogen Names Christopher Viehbacher President and Chief Executive Officer
5d ago
BIIB
Biogen weighing new CEO options after talks with J&J exec hit impasse, STAT says
The FlyBiogen weighing new CEO options after talks with J&J exec hit impasse, STAT says
8d ago
JNJ
BIIB

Latest News Feed