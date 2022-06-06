tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
DIS
All News
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Has Disney Still Got It after Being Beaten Down?

Story Highlights

Disney is still a crowd puller despite the headwinds that are beating it down. The longer future seems to bear strong upside potential after the short-term storms subside. 

In this article:
In this article:
DIS

Media and entertainment platform Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) is showing strong signs of gaining back its lost glory.

What Looks Good

Even after being beaten down by macroeconomic headwinds this year, the growing popularity of Disney+, as evident from the consistently increasing subscriber base, has been helping the company weather the storms. A strong and affordable content portfolio is one of its biggest cash cows.

Coming to its business segments, not too long ago, market experts were concerned about the closure of the theme park in Shanghai. However, Needham analyst Laura Martin is certain that the Parks segment holds the key to significant improvement in the overall operating income of the company.

Higher capacity and per-capita spending at the U.S. Disney theme parks are expected to bring in higher revenues and operating income. Internationally, Martin looks for a stronger-than-expected performance for the parks in Paris and Tokyo, even though international results will still be slightly subdued due to the closure of the Shanghai park.

The analyst is also bullish on the cruise division of the Parks segment, which resumed business earlier this year following a period of sporadic suspensions due to the pandemic.

Moreover, Martin’s optimism about Disney’s longer-term prospects is very encouraging. “Longer term, we believe DIS will be a winner in the streaming wars owing to its: a) superior marketing skills; b) lower SAC; c) strong IP franchises; d) A+ library titles; and e) world-class storytellers at Pixar, Lucas Films and Marvel,” opined the analyst.

Also encouraging is the fact that Disney’s shareholders will get to enjoy the direct benefits of the company’s original content. This is because, unlike Netflix (NFLX), which pays a huge sum as rent to produce its content, Disney owns its studios and saves on this rent.

Moreover, Disney boasts of vast and high-quality content libraries of popular film and TV franchises. This is an aspect Martin thinks places the company in a strong position to drive the crowd to the metaverse and make it successful.

“We believe that high-quality content libraries with hit film and TV franchises will be revalued upward as the metaverse scales and becomes more widely adopted over time. No one has better fan-driven IP than DIS (our view),” noted Martin.

Points to Ponder

However, Martin also pointed out some pain points in the business in order to make investors aware of the whole situation from a neutral point of view.

For instance, in the third quarter of Fiscal 2022, Martin raised her view on direct-to-customer (DTC) programming costs at both Disney+ and Hulu. Moreover, higher sports costs are also expected to dent margins.

Additionally, Disney is set to introduce new international markets to expand its reach. This means that there will be a ramping up of marketing costs during the FQ3, resulting in a higher-than-expected operating loss in the DTC segment.

Even though Disney’s strong balance sheet will help it sustain through longer COVID-led earnings headwinds, Martin prefers to maintain a neutral stance until Disney’s streaming spending cools off a little. “We prefer to remain on the sidelines until we reach peak streaming spending and begin a long ramp of improving ROICs (returns on invested capital) from DIS’s streaming investments,” said Martin.

With these arguments, Martin maintained a Hold rating on the DIS stock.

Wall Street’s Take

Wall Street analysts are cautiously optimistic about Disney, with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 17 Buys and seven Holds. The average Disney price target is $147.35, implying 36.1% upside potential.

Parting Thought

While Disney does have several near-term headwinds, the longer term looks healthy for Disney as long as it can get through those short-term headwinds.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Are Insiders Booking Profits at Enphase Energy?
ENPH
What Are the Implications of Coinbase’s Hiring Freeze?
COIN
Rolls-Royce Inches Closer to Net Zero with New Solar Park in Germany
GB:RR
Linamar Completes Salford Group Acquisition, Expanding Its Agriculture Portfolio
Why Is Starbucks Looking Outside for a New CEO?
SBUX
Is Grocery Outlet Stock Losing Its Sheen?
GO
Google to Pay Fine in Australia Over Defamation Charges; Street Sticks to Buy
GOOGL
Why are Insiders Buying Iovance Stock?
IOVA
Here’s a Sneak-Peak of Apple’s Annual Developer Conference
AAPL
Why Is This Top Insider Loading Up on Appian Stock?
APPN
In this article:
DIS

Latest News Feed

Are Insiders Booking Profits at Enphase Energy?
ENPH
What Are the Implications of Coinbase’s Hiring Freeze?
COIN
Rolls-Royce Inches Closer to Net Zero with New Solar Park in Germany
GB:RR
Linamar Completes Salford Group Acquisition, Expanding Its Agriculture Portfolio
Why Is Starbucks Looking Outside for a New CEO?
SBUX
Is Grocery Outlet Stock Losing Its Sheen?
GO
Google to Pay Fine in Australia Over Defamation Charges; Street Sticks to Buy
GOOGL
Why are Insiders Buying Iovance Stock?
IOVA
Here’s a Sneak-Peak of Apple’s Annual Developer Conference
AAPL
Why Is This Top Insider Loading Up on Appian Stock?
APPN