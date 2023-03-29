Generative AI, Open AI’s ChatGPT Could Hit Millions of Jobs

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
ETF CenterSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Center
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
ETF News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Generative AI, Open AI’s ChatGPT Could Hit Millions of Jobs

Story Highlights

Generative AI, like Open AI’s ChatGPT, could hit 300 million jobs globally if it achieves the desired results, estimates Goldman Sachs.

The launch of OpenAI’s ChatGPT has created a significant buzz, with tech giants investing billions of dollars in generative artificial intelligence (AI). A report by Goldman Sachs (GS) predicts that if generative AI achieves the desired productivity through task automation, it may impact 300 million full-time jobs globally.

AI’s Potentially Disruptive Impact on Jobs

“If generative AI delivers on its promised capabilities, the labor market could face significant disruption,” according to a Goldman Sachs report by Joseph Briggs and Devesh Kodnani. As per the report, labor productivity due to widespread AI adoption could fuel a 7% or about $7 trillion increase in the annual global gross domestic product (GDP) over 10 years.

The report used data from the U.S. and Europe markets and extrapolated it to derive global estimates. Based on occupational tasks in the U.S. and Europe, the report projected that roughly two-thirds of the current jobs are exposed to some degree of AI automation and that generative AI, like ChatGPT, “could substitute up to one-fourth of current work.”

Although the impact of AI on the labor market could be significant, Goldman Sachs analysts feel that most jobs and industries are “only partially exposed to automation and are thus more likely to be complemented rather than substituted by AI.”  They expect 7% of the current U.S. workforce to be substituted by AI, 63% to be complemented, and 30% to remain unaffected.

The report added that roughly two-thirds of U.S. occupations are exposed to some level of AI automation. About 25% to 50% of the workload in these occupations could be replaced by AI. Office and administrative support, legal, and architecture and engineering categories feature among the top three industry employments exposed to AI automation, per Goldman Sachs.

Another study conducted by researchers at the University of Pennsylvania and OpenAI revealed that about 80% of the U.S. workforce could see at least 10% of their work tasks being impacted by the introduction of large language models (LLMs), like generative pre-trained transformers (GPTs). Furthermore, about 19% of workers may see at least 50% of their tasks impacted by LLMs.

Overall, Goldman Sachs’ report highlighted the massive economic potential of generative AI “if it delivers on its promise.” Nonetheless, the report cautioned that the “impact of AI will ultimately depend on its capability and adoption timeline.”

In addition to Microsoft (MSFT), which is investing billions of dollars in OpenAI, other tech behemoths like Alphabet (GOOGL) (GOOG), Alibaba (BABA), and Baidu (BIDU) are developing ChatGPT-like technologies to capture the opportunities in the generative AI world.

Using TipRanks’ Stock Comparison Tool, let’s have a look at Wall Street’s ratings for these four companies that are rushing to disrupt the tech world with generative AI. Interestingly, Wall Street is bullish about all these four tech behemoths.   

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on NASDAQ

Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock: TipRanks Website Traffic Pointed at Upbeat Q4 Sales
Stock Analysis & IdeasLululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock: TipRanks Website Traffic Pointed at Upbeat Q4 Sales
34m ago
LULU
DIV ETF Yields 7.3% and Pays Monthly. Here are the Pros and Cons
MO
BGS
Mohamed El-Erian Calls Out ‘Trilemma’ of Problems Facing the Market; Here Are 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio
VTS
AROC
More NASDAQ Latest News >

More News & Analysis on NASDAQ

Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock: TipRanks Website Traffic Pointed at Upbeat Q4 Sales
Stock Analysis & IdeasLululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock: TipRanks Website Traffic Pointed at Upbeat Q4 Sales
34m ago
LULU
DIV ETF Yields 7.3% and Pays Monthly. Here are the Pros and Cons
Stock Analysis & IdeasDIV ETF Yields 7.3% and Pays Monthly. Here are the Pros and Cons
9h ago
MO
BGS
Mohamed El-Erian Calls Out ‘Trilemma’ of Problems Facing the Market; Here Are 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio
Stock Analysis & IdeasMohamed El-Erian Calls Out ‘Trilemma’ of Problems Facing the Market; Here Are 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio
11h ago
VTS
AROC
More NASDAQ Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >