tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

GameStop Stock: This Bear Finds More Reasons to Growl

The past month has seen several changes take place at GameStop (GME).

For one, the meme stock king announced a four-for-one stock split; on July 18, shareholders received three additional GME shares in the form of a stock dividend. Stock splits have become popular recently (everyone from Amazon to Tesla to Apple has been at it) and while they have no financial impact, they allow investors a lower entry point. Considering GME’s army of retail followers, this could be a move to appeal to its core base.

Beforehand, on July 11, the company launched a public beta version of its NFT marketplace. In terms of early trading volume, so far it appears to be tracking above Coinbase but far below OpenSea.

Wedbush’s Michael Pachter, who’s been bearish on GME since early 2021, thinks it will be at least a few months before it will be possible to determine the extent to which the NFT sales are down to testing by employees and the support of retail investors. In any case, the analyst believes “two potential challenges are largely being ignored: first, the marketplace is likely to attract regulatory scrutiny from FinCEN as a potential money laundering destination, and second, the trading of NFTs is likely to be subject to FINRA regulation as well.”

Zooming out, based on broader trends in the NFT space and console and mobile’s “walled gardens,” Pachter remains “skeptical about the potential for sustained success” of the new NFT marketplace.

While this venture’s viability is called into question, there are other aspects of GameStop which Pachter thinks are more troubling.

Earlier this month the company announced a CFO change which came amidst a wider wave of layoffs. This further confirms to Pachter that all is not well at the videogame retailer.

“We remain concerned that GameStop has not generated net income in any quarter since it replaced its management team, and view the layoffs and weak NFT market as signs that its business will continue to deteriorate for the foreseeable future,” Pachter explained.

In line with his pessimistic approach, Pachter gives GameStop shares an Underperform (i.e. Sell) rating, while his new stock split based $7.5 price target suggests shares will shed 78% of value over the coming year. (To watch Pachter’s track record, click here)

As for the rest of the Street, only one other analyst provided a recommendation on GME over the last three months, which was a Hold. This translates to a Moderate Sell consensus rating. The average price target is $17.50, which represents ~48% downside from current levels. (See GameStop stock forecast on TipRanks)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on GME

Market NewsGameStop Bets Big on the NFT Space
13d ago
GME
GameStop: CFO Pink-Slipped; More Job Cuts Likely
GME
News Bites: What Is Fueling GameStop Stock This Time?
GME
NDX
More GME Latest News >

More News & Analysis on GME

Market NewsGameStop Bets Big on the NFT Space
13d ago
GME
Market NewsGameStop: CFO Pink-Slipped; More Job Cuts Likely
17d ago
GME
Market NewsNews Bites: What Is Fueling GameStop Stock This Time?
18d ago
GME
NDX
More GME Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Gevo Wins SAF Deal with American Airlines worth $2.75B
GEVO
Here’s Why HCA Healthcare Shares Rose 11.4%
HCA
NextEra Energy’s Upbeat Q2 Earnings Lifts Investors’ Sentiment
NEE
Tesla to Tap Tax Dollars to Open EV Supercharger Network
TSLA
Intel Teams Up with MediaTek for Chip Manufacturing
INTC
Kiyosaki’s Tweet Warns about a Bigger Bond Market Crash
BITCOIN
Schlumberger Pops 8.5% on Q2 Beat; Updates Outlook
SLB
News Bites: What Does the Week Ahead Hold for Investors?
AAPL
MSFT
All Eyes on Q2 Results as Credit Suisse Looks to Cut Costs
CS
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Monday
MP
HKD
More Market News >