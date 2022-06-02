tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
GME
All News
Stock Analysis & Ideas

GameStop: Investors Have No Way to Assess the Company’s Intrinsic Value, Says Analyst

In this article:
In this article:
GME

GameStop’s (GME) latest quarterly report was a mixed bag, showing outperformance on the top-line yet disappointing on the profitability profile.

In Q1, revenue hit $1.38 billion, amounting to a 7.8% year-over-year uptick while coming in ahead of the consensus estimate for $1.34 billion. However, adj. EPS of -$2.08 fell some way short of the loss of $1.45 a share Wall Street expected.

With management still not receptive to any questions regarding the details, Baird analyst Colin Sebastian says it is hard to know what lies behind the actual results. The 5-star analyst, though, has an idea for what went on during the quarter.

“We assume Nintendo products (hardware and software) and collectibles were key positives, and that console hardware supplies improved a little,” Sebastian opined. “But software sales continue to migrate online, gross margins are shifting lower, and SG&A creeping higher as the company invests in e-commerce, new product categories, and lays the foundation for digital asset transactions (arguably the largest piece of expectations embedded in the market cap).”

That last part refers to the opportunity the company is seeking in the “speculative areas” around “Web3” – blockchain, crypto and particularly NFTs.

The quarter saw the launch of the Chrome browser digital wallet – intended for the storage of digital assets – and over the next few weeks, GameStop expects to launch its NFT marketplace.

There’s no doubt, says Sebastian, GameStop is in the midst of a transformation, aware of where the puck is going and “reformulating its retail strategy to reflect the realities of the digital age.”

However, with its status as the Meme stock king, the volatility “tied more closely to non-fundamental trading, social media influences and other factors.”

Therefore, until the company “more clearly articulates new management’s business strategy,” which will enable investors to better evaluate the company’s “intrinsic value and prospects for future free cash flow generation,” Sebastian has taken his rating and price target off the table. (To watch Sebastian’s track record, click here)

In fact, only two analysts have dared take on the task of assessing the video game retailer’s prospects. Based on 1 Sell and Hold, each, the analyst consensus is a Moderate Sell. The forecast is for ~48% downside in the year ahead, given the average price target stands at $70. (See GameStop stock forecast on TipRanks)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Equitable Bank Increases Prime Lending Rate as Cost of Borrowing Increases
Canadian Western Bank Announces At-the-Money Equity Financing
Land’s End Posts Q1 Bottom Line Beat; Shares Up 13%
LE
Why Is Bumble a Perfect Match for Long-Term Investors?
BMBL
Capri Holdings Limited Q4 Profit Rises Over 2x
CPRI
Microsoft Drops Guidance; Stock Starting to Fall
MSFT
Are Tesla’s Delivery Delays Good News for the Stock?
TSLA
GameStop’s Q1 Losses Widen Despite Higher Sales
GME
Hormel Foods Marginally Performs Against Macro Headwinds in Q2
HRL
A Top Insider Just Increased His Appetite for VOXX Stock
VOXX
In this article:
GME

Latest News Feed

Equitable Bank Increases Prime Lending Rate as Cost of Borrowing Increases
Canadian Western Bank Announces At-the-Money Equity Financing
Land’s End Posts Q1 Bottom Line Beat; Shares Up 13%
LE
Why Is Bumble a Perfect Match for Long-Term Investors?
BMBL
Capri Holdings Limited Q4 Profit Rises Over 2x
CPRI
Microsoft Drops Guidance; Stock Starting to Fall
MSFT
Are Tesla’s Delivery Delays Good News for the Stock?
TSLA
GameStop’s Q1 Losses Widen Despite Higher Sales
GME
Hormel Foods Marginally Performs Against Macro Headwinds in Q2
HRL
A Top Insider Just Increased His Appetite for VOXX Stock
VOXX