Friday’s Pre-Market: Here’s What You Need to Know Before the Market Opens

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTop Experts
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksNasdaqTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarIPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTop ExpertsNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Bitcoin
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
Tipranks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Welcome
LoginSign Up
NotificationsMy Watchlist
Research Tools
Top Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot StocksTrending Stocks
HomeMarket NewsStock AnalysisTipRanks LabsIdeas & Insights
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
Expert CenterTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual InvestorsTop Performing Research Firms
Stock Comparison5g StocksAirline StocksArtificial Intelligence StocksBank StocksBiotech StocksBitcoin StocksBlockchain StocksBlue Chip StocksCannabis StocksCasino StocksChinese StocksCoronavirus Therapeutics StocksCoronavirus Vaccine StocksCryptocurrency StocksCybersecurity StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksGold StocksGrowth StocksHealthcare StocksHigh Dividend StocksHotel StocksLarge Cap StocksMega Cap StocksNFT StocksOil StocksOutdoor Activities StocksRenewable Energy StocksSolar StocksSpace StocksStay-At-Home StocksTech StocksUtility StocksVideo Game StocksVirtual Reality StocksWallStreetBets StocksWork-From-Home Stocks
Stock ScreenerPenny StocksWebsite Traffic Screener
Dividend Calculator
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarStock Market HolidaysIPO Calendar
Smart Portfolio
OverviewMy HoldingsMy Performance
My Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Public Profile
Account & More
LoginTipRanks PremiumPlans & Pricing
About TipRanksFAQAPI for InstitutionsBecome an AffiliateCareersContact Us
All News

Friday’s Pre-Market: Here’s What You Need to Know Before the Market Opens

U.S stock futures were mixed on Friday as investors continued to digest the hawkish stance by the Federal Reserve that hinted at aggressive monetary policy tightening and interest rate hikes.

The biggest worry for investors is how much of an interest rate hike the FED is likely to carry out in March. Any increase is expected to have an impact on borrowing costs. Heading into the weekend, investors will turn their attention to key inflation and consumer spending data that could paint a picture of the health of the U.S. economy. 

Growing tensions between Russia and Ukraine also continue to weigh on risk sentiment in the market despite strong corporate quarterly results.

Dow futures (DJIA) were down 0.19%, S&P futures (SPX) were down 0.07%, and Nasdaq futures (NDX) were up 0.39% at the time of writing.

Upcoming Earnings

Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN), Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Phillips 66 Common Stock (PSX), Southside Bancshares (SBSI), VF (VFC), and WisdomTree Investments (WETF) are scheduled to report their quarterly results before the opening bell. 

Market News

Meta Platforms’ (FB) Facebook can breathe a sigh of relief after securing conditional European antitrust approval for the acquisition of customer service startup Kustomer. The company secured the approval after agreeing to let rivals access messaging channels for free over the next ten years.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) delivered solid Fiscal first-quarter results driven by a strong customer response to innovative products and services. The company posted record revenues of $123.9 billion, above the $118.28 billion that analysts expected. Earnings landed at $2.10 a share, surpassing consensus estimates of $1.89 a share.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) delivered better-than-expected fourth-quarter results characterized by its first quarterly profit since the fourth quarter of 2019. Earnings and revenues topped estimates, benefiting from strong leisure travel demand. Adjusted earnings popped into a profit of $0.14 a share from a loss of $1.29 a share in the same quarter last year and above consensus estimates of $0.07 a share. Revenue was up 150.9% year-over-year to $5.1 billion, above consensus estimates of $5.01 billion.

Blackstone (BX) shares popped 6.8% after the asset manager delivered record fourth-quarter results above consensus estimates. Distributable earnings were up 51% year-over-year to $1.71 a share, easily beating consensus estimates of $1.36 a share. Net income nearly doubled to $1.4 billion from $748.9 million as total revenue increased 58.7% year-over-year to $5.76 billion.

McDonald’s Corporation (MCDdelivered disappointing fourth-quarter results with earnings and revenues missing estimates. The miss comes on the back of the company feeling the impact of higher costs. Adjusted earnings grew 33% year-over-year to $2.23 a share, but lagged analysts’ estimates of $2.34. Revenue jumped 13% year-over-year to $6.01 billion but missed consensus estimates of $6.03 billion.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure.