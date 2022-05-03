tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

Following a 76% Decline, What’s Next for Upstart Stock?

The AI (artificial intelligence)-based lending platform Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) has consistently delivered stellar financial performances due to higher transaction volumes and improved conversion rates. However, its stock has dropped about 76% in the past six months and is down about 45% this year. 

What’s Hurting UPST 

Upstart’s management expects the momentum in its business to continue in 2022 and projects 65% year-over-year growth in its top line. However, factors impacting borrowers, like an anticipated slowdown in the economy, sky-high inflation, rising interest rates, and the absence of government stimulus weighed on financial technology companies, including Upstart.

It’s worth noting that large institutional investors take up a majority (about 80% in 2021) of the loans issued on Upstart’s platform in the form of credit-based financial instruments like asset-backed securities (ABS). Thus any pressure on borrowers or institutions that have exposure to credit-based financial instruments is not good news for Upstart.

Wedbush analyst David Chiaverini, who recommends a Sell on UPST stock, noted that the “credit quality trends appear to be deteriorating.” Further, the analyst highlighted the slowdown in the ABS market and UPST’s dependence on third-party funding for his bearish stance. 

Citing KBRA’s (Kroll Bond Rating Agency) recent report, Chiaverini stated that Upstart’s new loan modification policy “allows borrowers who have experienced a reduction in income, a job loss, or an unexpected increase in expenses to apply for forbearance.” He added that “loans that enter into forbearance will be re-aged from a delinquency standpoint once forbearance ends.” 

Chiaverini says this “may mask true asset performance, suppress delinquency rates, and may enable the avoidance of tripping early amortization triggers in UPST’s securitizations.”

Bottom Line 

While higher transaction volumes, better conversion rates, and an expansion into the auto loans segment could continue to drive UPST’s growth. However, macro headwinds, concerns over credit quality, and a slowdown in the ABS market could act as a dampener.

Given the challenges, Wall Street analysts are cautiously optimistic about UPST stock. It has received seven Buy, two Hold, and one Sell recommendations for a Moderate Buy consensus rating. However, due to the recent correction in its stock price, the average Upstart price target of $166.90 implies 99.6% upside potential to current levels.

Discover new investment ideas with data you can trust.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure