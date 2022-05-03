Following a 76% Decline, What’s Next for Upstart Stock?

The AI (artificial intelligence)-based lending platform Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) has consistently delivered stellar financial performances due to higher transaction volumes and improved conversion rates. However, its stock has dropped about 76% in the past six months and is down about 45% this year.

What’s Hurting UPST

Upstart’s management expects the momentum in its business to continue in 2022 and projects 65% year-over-year growth in its top line. However, factors impacting borrowers, like an anticipated slowdown in the economy, sky-high inflation, rising interest rates, and the absence of government stimulus weighed on financial technology companies, including Upstart.

It’s worth noting that large institutional investors take up a majority (about 80% in 2021) of the loans issued on Upstart’s platform in the form of credit-based financial instruments like asset-backed securities (ABS). Thus any pressure on borrowers or institutions that have exposure to credit-based financial instruments is not good news for Upstart.

Wedbush analyst David Chiaverini, who recommends a Sell on UPST stock, noted that the “credit quality trends appear to be deteriorating.” Further, the analyst highlighted the slowdown in the ABS market and UPST’s dependence on third-party funding for his bearish stance.

Citing KBRA’s (Kroll Bond Rating Agency) recent report, Chiaverini stated that Upstart’s new loan modification policy “allows borrowers who have experienced a reduction in income, a job loss, or an unexpected increase in expenses to apply for forbearance.” He added that “loans that enter into forbearance will be re-aged from a delinquency standpoint once forbearance ends.”

Chiaverini says this “may mask true asset performance, suppress delinquency rates, and may enable the avoidance of tripping early amortization triggers in UPST’s securitizations.”

Bottom Line

While higher transaction volumes, better conversion rates, and an expansion into the auto loans segment could continue to drive UPST’s growth. However, macro headwinds, concerns over credit quality, and a slowdown in the ABS market could act as a dampener.

Given the challenges, Wall Street analysts are cautiously optimistic about UPST stock. It has received seven Buy, two Hold, and one Sell recommendations for a Moderate Buy consensus rating. However, due to the recent correction in its stock price, the average Upstart price target of $166.90 implies 99.6% upside potential to current levels.

