tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

Fiverr Earnings Reflect Long-Term Potential Despite Quarterly Headwinds

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR) is an Israeli online marketplace for freelance services. It serves as an ecommerce platform for freelancers and companies to sell their services by through gigs. 

Amid the ongoing tough macroeconomic environment, investors are drifting away from high-growth stocks and moving toward safe havens. This, in turn, resulted in a significant loss in the value of pandemic-led stocks such as Fiverr, which plunged 62.68% year-to-date. 

Earnings Snapshot 

Recently, Fiverr has reported adjusted earnings of $0.11 per share in the first quarter of 2022, surpassing analysts’ expectations of $0.02. Also, earnings compared favorably with the adjusted loss of $0.01 per share recorded in the same quarter last year. 

Total revenues generated during the quarter grew 27% year-over-year and stood at $86.7 million, in line with the consensus estimate. Additionally, adjusted EBITDA improved to $3.9 million, compared with a negative $0.7 million in the first quarter of 2021. 

For 2022, the company expects revenue in the range of $345 million to $365 million, while second-quarter revenues are forecast to land between $86 million and $87.5 million. 

Following the update, shares of the company have lost over 6% in pre-market trading, at last check. 

Conclusion 

Though Fiverr’s updated guidance reflects a rise in uncertainty in the post-pandemic macro-environment, particularly in Europe, a strong balance sheet and underlying opportunities are expected to unlock long-term value for shareholders. For long-term value, investors might consider Fiverr to add to their shopping basket given its strong earnings performance, vigorous financial strategy, and ongoing business momentum. 

Discover new investment ideas with data you can trust 

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure 