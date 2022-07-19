tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
All News
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Five-star analyst Steve Robertson is optimistic about these two tech stocks

Story Highlights

Tough times call for expert advice, and who better than our analysts when it comes to stocks. Here are two stocks recommended by Steve Robertson that have good success rates.

Steve Robertson is an analyst at Canaccord Genuity who mainly covers technology and software companies in the UK market.

He is ranked 300 out of 7,915 analysts on TipRanks and 394 out of 20,755 total experts. The TipRanks Expert Centre provides a detailed list of analysts covering various sectors and the stocks rated by them.

As per the TipRanks star rating system, Robertson is a five-star rated analyst with a success rate of 72%, and an enviable average return of 26% per rating.

Robertson is known for being bullish on software solutions companies. Out of his total ratings, around 75% of stocks have Buy ratings.  

Timeline Description automatically generated with low confidence

In today’s article, we will discuss two stocks from Robertson’s list.

Let’s see the two stocks in detail.

NCC Group

NCC Group (GB:NCC) is a UK-based software solutions company, with operations worldwide. The company mainly deals in cyber security and verification services.  

Recently, the company’s CEO Adam Palser resigned from his post, to be replaced by Mike Maddison. Maddison comes from EY and has successfully driven growth in its cybersecurity operations.

Palser said, “The Group now has a great opportunity to grow by offering its unmatched skills to a blue-chip client base at a time when cyber risk has never been higher.”

The fast-growing cybersecurity market provides a boost for the company’s pricing power without losing its market share.

NCC expects the revenue growth in the second half to be higher than the 14.2% as reported in the first half.

View from the City

According to TipRanks’ analyst rating consensus, NCC Group stock is a Moderate Buy. The company has two buy ratings.

The average price target is260p, with a high and a low forecast of 260p. The price target implies upside potential of 32.4%.

As per Robertson, the price target for the stock is 310p, which is higher than the current price by 58%. He has a success rate of 75% on this stock, with an average profit of 10.7%.

The stock is currently trading down by 20% year-to-date.

Beeks Financial Cloud Group

Beeks Financial (GB:BKS) is a UK-based cloud computing and analytics provider for financial services.

The company’s stock has been volatile in recent months and is down by 30% in the last six months. However, over the last year, the stock has given positive returns of 17%.

Last month, Beeks launched Exchange Cloud, which is a further expansion of its earlier launched Proximity Cloud. This is created to cater to the needs of exchanges around the world.

Together with these two products, the company is expecting solid growth in its sales in the second half of financial year 2022.

Gordon McArthur, CEO of Beeks, said, “With financial services organisations accelerating their cloud transition strategies, we see a huge opportunity ahead for our Private Cloud, Proximity Cloud, and Exchange Cloud offerings, and are focused on the conversion of our record sales pipeline and execution of our product roadmap.”

View from the city

According to TipRanks Beeks stock has only one rating of Moderate Buy from Robertson. The average price target is 220p, which is 59% higher than the current price.

He has a 63% success rate on the stock and an average profit of 20%.

Conclusion

Both the stocks make an attractive buying opportunity.

  • The analysts are impressed with the new CEO, Maddison’s addition to NCC. He is already well-connected in the market. This, coupled with the high growth prospects of the cybersecurity market, gives a lot of room for the company to grow.
  • Beeks Financial is betting big on its suite of products including Private Cloud, Proximity Cloud, and Exchange cloud. Investors are expecting a big push to top-line growth.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Why Are Lockheed Martin Shares Trending Lower?
LMT
Coinbase Is Trending Higher. Here’s Why
COIN
Why Is Boeing Rallying in Pre-Market Trade Today?
BA
Johnson & Johnson Second Quarter Results Impress
JNJ
Apple Joins Tech Giants on Hiring Slowdown, Trims Spending
AAPL
Despite Upbeat Q2 Results, Charles Schwab Fails to Impress Investors
SCHW
BAE Systems to build new supersonic fighter jet under Tempest program
Synchrony Financial Posts Q2 Beat
SYF
What Does the Haleon Spinoff Mean for GSK Shareholders?
GSK
Stock Market Today – Tuesday, July 19: What You Need to Know
IBM
LMT

Latest News Feed

Why Are Lockheed Martin Shares Trending Lower?
LMT
Coinbase Is Trending Higher. Here’s Why
COIN
Why Is Boeing Rallying in Pre-Market Trade Today?
BA
Johnson & Johnson Second Quarter Results Impress
JNJ
Apple Joins Tech Giants on Hiring Slowdown, Trims Spending
AAPL
Despite Upbeat Q2 Results, Charles Schwab Fails to Impress Investors
SCHW
BAE Systems to build new supersonic fighter jet under Tempest program
Synchrony Financial Posts Q2 Beat
SYF
What Does the Haleon Spinoff Mean for GSK Shareholders?
GSK
Stock Market Today – Tuesday, July 19: What You Need to Know
IBM
LMT