Five-star analyst Gurjit Kambo is bullish on these two asset managers

Analyst Gurjit Kambo rates stocks from the financial sector in the UK, the U.S., and the German markets, focusing on asset management and wealth management stocks – here are two stocks he’s focused on in recent months.

Using the TipRanks Expert Center tool, we shortlisted two stocks: Intermediate Capital (GB:ICP) and Bridgepoint Group (GB:BPT), which are both UK-based fund management companies with global investments.

Kambo is an executive director at J.P. Morgan and has around 20 years of experience in the financial industry. Before joining this company, he worked with Credit Suisse, Numis Securities, HSBC, and PwC.

Kambo is a five-star rated analyst on TipRanks. He is ranked 673 out of 8,000 analysts and 1,088 out of 21,761 total experts on TipRanks. He has an average return of 10.6% per transaction with a success rate of 65%.

Let’s discuss the stocks in detail.

Bridgepoint Group

Bridgepoint is a UK-based asset fund management group, focusing on private equity deals. It invests in six main sectors: business services, consumer, financial services, healthcare, advanced industrials and technology.

In July 2022, the company posted its interim results, which were ahead of market expectations. Its assets under management (AUM) stood at €37.1 billion with 400 fund investors globally.

AUM increased by 30% as compared to the first half of 2021. The company’s profit before tax was £48.3 million, compared to £40.4 million in H1 2021.

The company expects its full-year results to be in line with expectations.

It also declared an interim dividend of 4p per share, 10% higher than the final dividend of 2021.

Shareholders were happy with the results, and the stock went up by 10% post the results announcement. Overall, the stock has been trading down by almost 50% in the last year.

Bridgepoint Group share price forecast

According to TipRanks’ analyst rating consensus, Bridgepoint Group has a Moderate Buy rating based on two Buy and one Hold ratings.

The BPT average price target is 377.67p. which is around 52% higher than the current price. The price has a high and a low forecast of 440p and 323p, respectively.

Intermediate Capital

Intermediate Capital is a private equity company with two business segments: fund management and investment.

The year 2022 was a significant year for the company: it raised $22.5 billion in funds. The year also saw an increase in client base, with total AUM reaching $72 billion. The results gave the company confidence to speed up its fundraising target of $40 billion to be achieved by March 2024, instead of 2025.

The company started its fiscal year 2023 on a solid footing. It reported its first quarter trading update in July 2022. The fund raised during the quarter was $4.5 billion, with a total AUM of $71.3 billion.

The company’s outlook remains positive with record fundraising and a much-improved client base.

Is Intermediate Capital Group a buy?

According to TipRanks’ analyst rating consensus, Intermediate Capital is a Strong Buy, based on four buy ratings.

The ICP price target is 2,496.2p, which implies an 81.4% upside potential. The high and low forecasts for the stock are 2,700p and 2,300p, respectively.

Kambo is extremely bullish on the stock and has a price target of 2,700p which is 96.2% higher than the current price level.

Conclusion

Both companies have given high growth performance during the shaky market conditions, and are well-placed for solid business performance.

Disclosure