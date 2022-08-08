tiprankstipranks
TipRanksStock Market NewsGB:BEG NewsFive hot British stocks backed by five-star analysts
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Five hot British stocks backed by five-star analysts

Story Highlights

We’ve picked out five British stocks backed by five-star TipRanks analysts, whose ratings consistently hit the mark.

TipRanks is all about bringing together expert advice from around the world on the best stocks to buy – and we’ve picked five British stocks tipped by some of the top analysts with an interest in the UK.

The TipRanks Expert Centre provides a comprehensive list of analysts and the stocks they rate.

We’ve chosen five top analysts who have opinions on British stocks to buy.

Benjamin Toms – Close Brothers Group

Toms is a director at RBC Capital Markets and is focused on banking and financial stocks. He has a success rate of 66% with an average return of 12.4% per transaction.

Toms is highly bullish on one of his financial stocks, Close Brothers Group (GB:CBG) – a UK-based financial group that operates in retail banking, wealth management, and securities trading.

Recently, RBC upgraded its recommendation from sector perform to outperform. The stock is down by 25.6% – and RBC feels it is a good entry point.

Portia Patel – Begbies Traynor

Patel is a Director at Canaccord Genuity and is among the top female analysts in the UK market. Her focus is also on financial stocks and she has a success rate of 70% on them.

Patel has a success rate of 94% on one of her rated stocks, Begbies Traynor (GB:BEG). The company’s stock has grown by 86% in the last three years because of strong business growth during the pandemic. Its revenues grew by 30% and adjusted profit by 55% in its full-year results for 2022.

Steve Robertson – NCC Group

Robertson, an analyst with Canaccord Genuity, is mainly interested in technology and software companies. He is ranked 352 out of 7,991 analysts on TipRanks.

He has a buy rating on the stock of NCC Group (GB:NCC) with an average return of 16.51% on this stock. NCC is a software company that provides cyber security and assurance services in the UK and across the world – an area with strong growth prospects.

Richard Hatch – Base Resources and Kenmare Resources

Hatch is an expert on metals and the mining industry. The sector is extremely volatile – but Hatch is bullish on Base Resources (GB:BSE) and Kenmare Resources (GB:KMR) and sees a huge potential in their share prices. They are also good dividend payers.

Both companies are riding high on the higher prices of their products. The high prices also offset the production lags due to the disruption of global trade routes because of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Disclaimer

