Exxon & Chevron: How are These ‘Mega Oil Stocks’ Positioned for Q1?

The earnings season for the first quarter of 2022 is in full swing. So far, investors have closely followed the earnings releases from sectors including financial, industrial, and transportation.

The top-line results seem to be resilient to the pandemic, while the supply-chain woes and the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war are emerging as major stumbling blocks. Also, cost inflation, labor problems, and freight charges have kept margins suppressed.

This week, mega-companies from varied sectors have reported and are still due to report results. On April 29 (Friday), two ‘Mega Oil Stocks’ — Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) and Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) — are scheduled to release results for the first quarter of 2022, before the market opens.

Let’s understand how the two companies are placed for the upcoming results.

Exxon

The Irving, TX-based oil and natural gas producer had posted better-than-expected earnings in the fourth quarter of 2021. Its EPS stood at $2.05 per share and surpassed the consensus estimate of $1.84 by 11.4%. However, revenues of $84.97 billion were 5.8% below the consensus estimate of $90.17 billion.

For the first quarter of 2022, the consensus estimate for Exxon’s earnings is pegged at $2.11 per share, mirroring a sequential increase of 2.9% and year-over-year growth of 224.6%. Revenues’ consensus estimate at $92.7 billion suggests an increase of 9.1% from the previous quarter and a 56.7% increase from the year-ago quarter.

Exxon might have gained from its rising production capacity (like in the Downstream segment from the acquisition of BioJet AS), efforts to lower costs and improve efficiency, and investments (including in the low-cost-of-supply projects) directed to boost growth opportunities in the quarter.

Its innovation capabilities and zeal to lower emissions as well as successful exploration activities and high demand for products are likely to get reflected in the results. Further, a healthy cash position ($48 billion cash flow generated from operating activities in 2021) might have helped the company to lower its debts and reward shareholders handsomely through dividends and share buybacks.

On the flip side, the loss of business due to divestment of some North Sea assets in the United Kingdom might have adversely impacted the Upstream segment. Any loss of business in Russia due to the ongoing conflict and Exxon’s decision to cease operations might have hurt results. High energy and feed costs might have played spoilsport for the Chemical segment.

Exxon’s Chairman and CEO, Darren Woods, opines that the company’s plans have added new vigor to its “cash flow and earnings growth, operating performance, and the energy transition.”

In the past week, Biraj Borkhataria of RBC Capital upgraded Exxon’s rating to Buy from Hold while increasing the price target to $100 (21.52% upside potential) from $90. He said that Exxon “will be one of the key beneficiaries of a tight refined oil products market.”

Another analyst, Neal Dingmann of Truist Securities reiterated a Hold rating on Exxon while increasing the price target to $84 (2.08% upside potential) from $75.

Overall, the Street is cautiously optimistic about Exxon and has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 11 Buys and 12 Holds. Exxon’s average price target of $90.76 suggests 10.29% upside potential from current levels. Shares of Exxon have increased 29.5% year-to-date.

Per the TipRanks Hedge Fund tool, the confidence signal is Very Negative for XOM. In the last quarter, hedge funds decreased their holding of XOM by 6.1 million shares.

Chevron

The $307.6-billion integrated oil & gas company reported an earnings miss of 14.4% in the fourth quarter of 2022. Meanwhile, its revenues surpassed the consensus estimate by 8.1%.

The consensus estimate for Chevron’s earnings stands at $3.27 per share for the first quarter of 2022, suggesting a 27.7% and 263.3% increase from the previous quarter and the year-ago quarter, respectively. For revenues, the consensus estimate is pegged at $47.94 billion, down 0.4% sequentially and up 89.9% year-over-year.

In the quarter, healthy production capability, benefiting from projects like the Wellhead Pressure Management project and the Anchor project, and growth-motivated investments are likely to have aided the quarter results. Also, an added benefit from the company’s efforts to create renewable feedstock and integration of Nobel Energy are other tailwinds.

A solid cash position, sound shareholder-friendly policies, and a desire to lower carbon emissions might have kept investors interested in the stock.

On the flip side, the adverse impacts of contract expiration in Thailand and Indonesia, higher purchased crude oil and other costs, and operating expenses might get reflected in the results.

Chevron’s Chairman and CEO, Mike Wirth, opines that the company has accelerated “towards a lower carbon future.” Its capital and cost efficiency enables it to reward shareholders handsomely.

In the past week, RBC Capital analyst Biraj Borkhataria downgraded Chevron to Hold from Buy while increasing the price target to $165 (5.41% upside potential) from $160. The analyst believes that the current valuation already discounts the company’s growth prospects.

The company has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 14 Buys, nine Holds, and one Sell. Chevron’s average price target of $7.06% suggests 7.06% upside potential from current levels. Shares of the California-based company have increased 31.3% so far in 2022.

The hedge fund holdings in CVX increased by 9.7 million shares in the last quarter. Also, the confidence signal is Very Positive for Chevron.

Conclusion

Both Exxon and Chevron are forecast to have leveraged from the company- and industry-specific tailwinds in the quarter.

The demand was solid for the industry and the hiked prices of oil and natural gas reflected the impacts of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, and the U.S. government’s decision to curb imports from Russia.

However, the prevalent company- and industry-specific headwinds might have restricted the growth momentum.

