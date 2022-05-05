Expert Blogger ‘The Value Portfolio’ is High on These 2 Stocks

The current investment scenario is exploding with a multitude of choices amidst the ongoing hot earnings season. With the worst of the pandemic behind us, companies are exuberating with positivity about all things good in the forthcoming quarters.

Most of us with limited knowledge and acumen in market timing find it difficult to make investment choices. At such times, it is best to follow an expert’s advice in the given field.

Today in our “Expert Spotlight,” we will look at one of the best expert bloggers of recent times, The Value Portfolio.

The Value Portfolio is a five-star financial blogger from Seeking Alpha and conducts in-depth research on several companies with expertise in the energy sector. Additionally, the blogger covers sectors including healthcare and technology, and also focuses on articles that help in building a retirement portfolio.

How Does the Expert Blogger Fare on TipRanks List?

According to the TipRanks Star Ranking System, The Value Portfolio wins the second spot out of the 10,026 bloggers tracked in the TipRanks universe.

Notably, the five-star blogger bagged the number three spot out of the total 17,911 experts tracked by TipRanks, including hedge fund managers, Wall Street analysts, corporate insiders, financial bloggers, and individual investors.

Expert Blogger’s Performance

Turning to the performance measures, The Value Portfolio boasts a success rate of 73% with an average return per rating of 32.9%. Moreover, compared to the S&P 500 (SPX), the blogger has generated a success rate of 59%, with an average return of 13.1%. Compared to the benchmark sector, the blogger has earned a success rate of 62% with an average return of 16.7%.

Notably, out of the 820 total ratings given by the blogger to date, 97.6% have carried a Bullish rating, 2.2% have owned a Bearish rating, and the remaining negligible ratings have been Neutral.

To date, the Value Portfolio’s best rating was a Buy call on DCP Midstream Partners (DCP), which engages in various activities related to natural gas.

Between March 30, 2020, and March 30, 2021, the expert blogger’s Buy call generated an astronomical 615.8% return on the DCP stock.

With this background in mind, let us look at The Value Portfolio’s latest blogs on two stocks.

Altria Group (MO)

Based out of Virginia, the Altria Group is primarily a tobacco company and manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States.

The Value Portfolio is highly optimistic about the MO stock and has given out consistent Bullish recommendations on the stock. The blogger has earned an 85% success rate on MO stock, with an average profit on the stock of 23%.

Even other bloggers in the TipRanks universe have an 86% bullish sentiment on the MO stock, much higher compared to the sector average of 68%.

In its first-quarter results reported recently, Altria Group beat both earnings and revenue estimates, and also guided for full-year fiscal 2022 earnings ahead of consensus. The outstanding performance was recognized by a series of upward revisions in target prices by several Wall Street analysts.

Following the results, The Value Portfolio gave the following insight into the company’s performance, “Altria is suffering from inflation, hurting the tobacco business after several years of a decline slowdown. The company has seen its earnings and ability to drive shareholder rewards grow consistently. Additionally, the company is expanding volumes of non-cigarette tobacco and other sin products. We expect this combination will enable Altria to provide increasing and growing shareholder rewards.”

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil is one of America’s largest oil and gas producers and engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products.

Being an expert in the energy sector, The Value Portfolio has a highly Bullish outlook on the XOM stock. The blogger has earned an 83% success rate on his XOM blogs, with an attractive average profit on the stock of 33.8%.

Echoing the same sentiment as our expert blogger, even the other bloggers in the TipRanks universe have a 93% bullish sentiment on the XOM stock, much higher compared to the sector average of 76%.

Despite the increased fuel prices, Exxon reported weaker-than-expected first-quarter results. However, the company tripled its share buyback program to $30 billion (from $10 billion) through 2023, based on its 218.5% year-over-year jump in earnings. Exxon’s results too were also followed by a couple of upward price target revisions by analysts.

Responding to XOM’s results, The Value Portfolio gave the following insights into the stock’s future potential, “The company had incredibly strong earnings despite the impact of exiting Russia, with a strong continued commitment to shareholder returns. XOM is paying down debt, and its low-carbon business will continue to provide it with long-term earnings. A cheaper oil industry, combined with physical assets, means a unique ability to continue performing in a high inflation environment.”

Concluding Thoughts

To make impactful investment choices, it’s prudent to follow the judgment of experts who are constantly in the know. Active and expert bloggers like The Value Portfolio’s insights into companies can provide a much-needed boost to our investment returns.

For more ideas on our Top Expert Picks, you can visit the TipRanks Expert Center and make informed investment decisions.

