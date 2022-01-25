tiprankstipranks
All News

ExlService Holdings: Underfollowed Mid-Cap Technology Growth Stock

ExlService Holdings (EXLS) is a consulting and business process management company that provides operations management and analytical services to clients. The company offers business process outsourcing, automation services, and data-driven insights to customers in multiple industries, including insurance, healthcare, utilities, banking and finance, travel, and retail. I am bullish on EXLS stock.

The company operates through eight segments based on the products and services offered and markets served: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, and Analytics. The company is domestically focused at this time, with approximately 85% of the revenues coming from the U.S.

Large Potential Market Opportunity

The company sees large opportunistic markets for its services, particularly in the insurance and healthcare industries. According to the company, insurance is a potential $112 billion addressable market. Currently, the company’s clients include large insurance brokers, property & casualty, and life insurance firms in the U.S., U.K, and Australia.

For the healthcare segment, EXLS works with six of the 10 U.S. healthcare payors, two of the top three pharmacy benefit managers, and eight of the top 15 pharmaceutical and biotech companies. The company also works with dozens of hospitals.

Analytics Leads Growth

The analytics side of the business has grown from 28% of revenues in 2017 to 40% of revenues in the first nine months of 2021. EXLS has increased its recurring revenue streams from both key segments. An estimated 80% of revenues in 2020 were considered recurring. The average contract length for Operations Management projects is approximately four to five years.

The pipeline for new business looks strong as the company added 40 new clients in 2021 (through the first nine months) and 10 in the third quarter of 2021. 60% of these clients fell under the Analytics segment and 40% for the Operations Management division.

Recent Acquisition

In December 2021, EXL announced that it was acquiring Clairvoyant, which is a global data, cloud, and artificial intelligence firm. The company appears to have expertise in healthcare and insurance similar to EXLS. The deal size was $80 million, with potential earnouts of up to $20 million. The trailing price/sales multiple was 2.1x, so the transaction appears to be accretive on that basis (EXLS sells for approximately 4x trailing revenues).

Balance Sheet

As of the end of Q3 2021, EXLS had $284 million in cash and investments on the balance sheet and approximately $185 million in total debt. The business model allows for plenty of free cash flow, and in the nine months ending September 30, 2021, the company was able to reduce debt by $104 million as well as buy back shares totaling $85 million.

The company is also on the outlook for acquisitions that fit its criteria of digital and analytics-focused companies that will generate high returns on invested capital.

Valuation

EXLS might earn approximately $5.00 per share in 2022, which would put the stock selling at about 24x forward earnings. With the double-digit revenue growth expected for the foreseeable future as well as EPS that will grow faster than revenues, a multiple in the mid-to-high 20s may be warranted, particularly as the high margin recurring revenue stream becomes recognized by the investment community.

Wall Street’s Take

Turning to Wall Street, EXLS has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on two Buy ratings and three Hold ratings assigned in the past three months. At $140.67, the average EXLS price target implies 16.8% upside potential.

Conclusion

I am bullish on EXLS as I believe the recurring revenue business model and large addressable market will provide double-digit returns going forward. The company has the free cash flow to continue to reduce its share count and make acquisitions.

