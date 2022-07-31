tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Evercore Analyst David Palmer: DPZ and MCD Are Top Restaurant Picks

Story Highlights

A year or more of bleak economic outlook calls for carefully identifying fundamentally strong stocks that can pull your portfolio through a downturn with minimal damage. Here we discuss two of Evercore ISI analyst David Palmer’s top picks and why they can be great long-term bets.

Today’s “Expert Spotlight,” shines on two recommendations of the senior managing director of Evercore ISI, David Palmer, a veteran Wall Street analyst who has been in the game for more than two decades. Palmer covers the Restaurants and Food domain and has been successful in his ratings 60% of the time in his career as an analyst. He is bullish on several restaurant stocks, including these two: Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) and McDonald’s (MCD).

Following what Wall Street analysts are saying is an excellent way to identify the SWOT (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats) of companies.

TipRanks compiles the recommendations of top experts of Wall Street, which can be key to determining which stocks to invest in to maximize returns.

Expert’s Track Record

Our expert for today, David Palmer, has generated 5.9% returns per rating, and is ranked 758th among 7,949 analysts tracked on TipRanks. This rating was given by TipRanks based on a complex Star Ranking system that takes into account an expert’s success rate, average returns garnered per transaction or rating, and statistical significance, which increases with each rating.

The analyst’s most profitable stock recommendation was Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG), between October 22, 2018, and October 22, 2019, during which time the stock gained 81.7%.

The analyst made 10 recommendations in July, among which nine were Buy recommendations. Here are two stocks that have Palmer’s Buy rating and have managed to generate positive returns per rating on average, despite the tumultuous market conditions.

Domino’s Pizza (DPZ)

Its status as the world’s largest pizzeria didn’t shelter Domino’s Pizza from the ferocity of 2022. Labor shortages, a rise in input costs, and a drop in consumer discretionary spending took a toll on the company’s margins as well as its overall Q2 performance.

Nonetheless, Palmer is bullish on the company, and maintained a Buy rating with a price target of $495 on DPZ. “Looking in 2023, there is also an opportunity for operating margin recovery at US stores (-700bp vs 2019) due mostly to food costs (-500bp) and supply chain (-170bp vs 2019) with recovering volumes,” observed the analyst.

Additionally, Palmer is optimistic about Dominos’ focus on internalizing its delivery orders and enhance delivery service. The analyst also expects Frank Garrido, Domino’s Executive Vice President of Operation, to ramp up the productivity and profitability of the company’s currently poorly managed stores.

The last couple of years have been difficult for the food and restaurant businesses. Although Palmer has 43% success with his seven ratings on Domino’s, we note that despite the rocky two years that Domino’s has been through, the analyst has ensured a 1.36% average return per rating on DPZ. Moreover, looking at the past five years, we saw an impressive 120.16% rise in the stock’s value.

McDonald’s (MCD)

As a leading foodservice retailer, McDonald’s had a few hiccups this year, including unfavorable forex impacts, inflation in input costs, and loss of business in Russia and Ukraine due to the ongoing war. Yet, the company managed to deliver a better-than-expected bottom-line and relatively healthy comparable sales results for Q2 last week.

U.S. consumer spending, especially on breakfast, is showing strong resilience, which is a boon for McDonald’s. Typically, fast-food chains are cheaper than fine-dining and other restaurants’ offers, making them do better during economic dips.

In many instances, Palmer has shown us that McDonald’s is his favorite pick. He looks at McDonald’s “as an inflation-protected staple,” which can help the company wade through the current market conditions and reach a drier patch.

Interestingly, 36 out of 37 of Palmer’s ratings on McDonald’s have been profitable, garnering a 16.37% on average, per rating.

Bottom Line on Analyst Palmer

With a B.A. degree from Cornell University and an MBA from Columbia Business School, Palmer previously worked as a managing director with UBS and RBC Capital Markets before joining Evercore ISI in 2019.

Needless to say, his convictions on recently recommended stocks, even in the wake of a concerning economic outlook, can be used as a guide to making investment decisions.

Disclosure

Imagine having Wall Street’s elite as your Financial Advisors…​
How does an 80%+ success rate on your investments sound?
Well, if you’re looking for that kind of track record, you’ll probably need to find the very top-performing analysts out there.
​​With access to TipRanks Premium, you can easily spot leading experts and follow their every move.
Not just to gain confidence in your portfolio, but for brand new investment ideas as well.
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on DPZ

Market NewsDriver Shortage & Inflation Spoil Domino’s Q2 Earnings
9d ago
DPZ
Domino’s Pizza® Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
DPZ
Domino’s Pizza Stock: Focus on the Long Term
DPZ
More DPZ Latest News >

More News & Analysis on DPZ

Market NewsDriver Shortage & Inflation Spoil Domino’s Q2 Earnings
9d ago
DPZ
Press ReleasesDomino’s Pizza® Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
10d ago
DPZ
Stock Analysis & IdeasDomino’s Pizza Stock: Focus on the Long Term
3M ago
DPZ
More DPZ Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Weekly Market Review: Ending the Month on a High Note
Merck Posts Upbeat Q2 Results; Drug Pricing Bill Shakes Investor Confidence
MRK
Exxon Mobil Q2 Profit Rises 4x, Smashes Estimates
XOM
Petrobras Delivers Q2 Beat; Shares up 7% in Pre-Market
PBR
Southwest Airlines’ Upbeat Q2 Results Fail to Impress Investors
LUV
Royal Caribbean Posts Record Q2 Revenues; Website Traffic Hinted at It
RCL
Shopify Registers Q2 Loss, but Revenues Rise
SHOP
Upwork Shares Drop 18% Despite Strong Q2 Performance
UPWK
Coursera Posts Weak Q2 Results; Website Visits Hinted at It
COUR
Stock Market Today – Friday, July 29: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
More Market News >