Elrond-Based P2E Game Cantina Royale to be Widely Accessible

Harnessing Elrond blockchain’s high-speed, interoperability, and energy efficiency, Cantina Royale, the first real-time play-to-earn (P2E) shooter metaverse game, intends to push the boundaries of GameFi and Web 3.0.

As the newest addition to Elrond’s blockchain ecosystem, Cantina Royale’s free-to-play feature will lower entry barriers by allowing players to join its metaverse without any upfront investment. Cantina’s game mechanics have been designed to eliminate friction while contributing toward Elrond’s ethos of interoperability simultaneously.

To that extent, the Cantina Royale team has announced that the game will be playable like any traditional game. It will be available across both mobile (iOS and Android) and desktop operating systems. Cantina Royale’s in-game model assures compatibility with Apple and Google stores policies by integrating Verko’s payment and wallet management systems.

With this model in place, the game enables players to directly purchase NFTs via in-app purchases through both the Google (GOOGL) and Apple (AAPL) stores. This integration also means gamers don’t have to store the NFTs directly on their devices. When players win in matches, Verko’s game server automatically distributes the rewards directly to players.

According to Dan Bojan, Game Designer of Cantina Royale, “Cantina Royale strives to bring together traditional gamers and the latest technological advances in order to make NFT games accessible for everyone. We are proud to collaborate with Elrond and Verko to fulfill this purpose.”

Lowering Friction and Entry Barriers

Besides being compatible across iOS, Android, and desktop computers, Cantina Royale also introduces a P2E gaming model that is free for all users. Unlike many free-to-play games, Cantina’s free-to-play model allows players to create an account without any wallet requirements, hidden fees, or pay-to-win features to get started.

Users who sign-up for free-to-play accounts will gain access to specific game modes where they can hone their skills and rise through the ranks on the leaderboard, competing against other free-to-play players.

In addition, Cantina Royale also features an array of unique and fully-modeled characters that are fully compatible with third-party NFT collections.

Accordingly, users who already own NFTs from Cantina’s partner PFP (profile picture) collections can enter the Cantina Royale metaverse and employ their favorite NFT as in-game characters. For instance, if you own a BAYC (Bored Ape Yacht Club) NFT, you can use it inside the Cantina Royale ecosystem.

Developed by a team of professionals with decades of experience in game development and design, Cantina Royale recently raised $4.5 million of funding from a consortium of investors.

Led by Elrond and Mechanism Capital, Cantina’s recent fundraising round attracted Animoca Brands, Morningstar Ventures, GBV Capital, Good Games Guild, Skynet EGLD Capital, Crypto.com, Chingari, and several others.

Read full Disclosure