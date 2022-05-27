Elrond-Based P2E Game Cantina Royale to be Widely Accessible

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend News
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipranks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto Stocks
Stock Ideas
Popular
TipRanks OriginalsMarket UpdatesEducation
Portfolio OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareers
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsData for Academic ResearchBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Elrond-Based P2E Game Cantina Royale to be Widely Accessible

Story Highlights

First-ever real-time play-to-earn shooter metaverse game aims to take blockchain gaming compatibility to new heights by interfacing with multiple popular mobile and desktop operating systems.

In this article:

Harnessing Elrond blockchain’s high-speed, interoperability, and energy efficiency, Cantina Royale, the first real-time play-to-earn (P2E) shooter metaverse game, intends to push the boundaries of GameFi and Web 3.0.

As the newest addition to Elrond’s blockchain ecosystem, Cantina Royale’s free-to-play feature will lower entry barriers by allowing players to join its metaverse without any upfront investment. Cantina’s game mechanics have been designed to eliminate friction while contributing toward Elrond’s ethos of interoperability simultaneously.

To that extent, the Cantina Royale team has announced that the game will be playable like any traditional game. It will be available across both mobile (iOS and Android) and desktop operating systems. Cantina Royale’s in-game model assures compatibility with Apple and Google stores policies by integrating Verko’s payment and wallet management systems. 

With this model in place, the game enables players to directly purchase NFTs via in-app purchases through both the Google (GOOGL) and Apple (AAPL) stores. This integration also means gamers don’t have to store the NFTs directly on their devices. When players win in matches, Verko’s game server automatically distributes the rewards directly to players.

According to Dan Bojan, Game Designer of Cantina Royale, “Cantina Royale strives to bring together traditional gamers and the latest technological advances in order to make NFT games accessible for everyone. We are proud to collaborate with Elrond and Verko to fulfill this purpose.”

Lowering Friction and Entry Barriers

Besides being compatible across iOS, Android, and desktop computers, Cantina Royale also introduces a P2E gaming model that is free for all users. Unlike many free-to-play games, Cantina’s free-to-play model allows players to create an account without any wallet requirements, hidden fees, or pay-to-win features to get started.

Users who sign-up for free-to-play accounts will gain access to specific game modes where they can hone their skills and rise through the ranks on the leaderboard, competing against other free-to-play players.

In addition, Cantina Royale also features an array of unique and fully-modeled characters that are fully compatible with third-party NFT collections.

Accordingly, users who already own NFTs from Cantina’s partner PFP (profile picture) collections can enter the Cantina Royale metaverse and employ their favorite NFT as in-game characters. For instance, if you own a BAYC (Bored Ape Yacht Club) NFT, you can use it inside the Cantina Royale ecosystem.

Developed by a team of professionals with decades of experience in game development and design, Cantina Royale recently raised $4.5 million of funding from a consortium of investors.

Led by Elrond and Mechanism Capital, Cantina’s recent fundraising round attracted Animoca Brands, Morningstar Ventures, GBV Capital, Good Games Guild, Skynet EGLD Capital, Crypto.com, Chingari, and several others.

Read full Disclosure 

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Full Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Broadcom Posts Upbeat Q2 Results, Announces Much-Anticipated Deal
AVGO
Movado Group EPS Grows over 90%; Shares Jump 14.3%
MOV
Dell Smashes Q1 Estimates; Shares Up 12%
DELL
Red Robin Serves Q1 Beat; Shares Up 13%
RRGB
Advanced Micro Devices’ Data Solutions Portfolio Gets a Boost
AMD
Blackstone-Supported Fund Buys Justin Timberlake’s Song Catalog for $100M
BX
Billionaire Israel Englander Pulls the Trigger on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Penny Stocks
ASMB
XERS
Silvercorp Metals Reports Earnings: Here are the Numbers
SVM
Aurora Cannabis Continues to Destroy Shareholder Value with Equity Financing
ACB
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Friday
GPS
DELL

Latest News Feed

Broadcom Posts Upbeat Q2 Results, Announces Much-Anticipated Deal
AVGO
Movado Group EPS Grows over 90%; Shares Jump 14.3%
MOV
Dell Smashes Q1 Estimates; Shares Up 12%
DELL
Red Robin Serves Q1 Beat; Shares Up 13%
RRGB
Advanced Micro Devices’ Data Solutions Portfolio Gets a Boost
AMD
Blackstone-Supported Fund Buys Justin Timberlake’s Song Catalog for $100M
BX
Billionaire Israel Englander Pulls the Trigger on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Penny Stocks
ASMB
XERS
Silvercorp Metals Reports Earnings: Here are the Numbers
SVM
Aurora Cannabis Continues to Destroy Shareholder Value with Equity Financing
ACB
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Friday
GPS
DELL