DraftKings: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of Earnings

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksU.S. MarketsTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksU.S. MarketsMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
IPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

DraftKings: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of Earnings

DraftKings’ (DKNG) 1Q22 earnings are anticipated to take place in May, and ahead of the print, BTIG analyst Clark Lampen thinks some estimate revisions are in order.

Based upon a parsing of quarter-to-date state GGR (gross gaming revenue) data and traffic activity, the analyst thinks the company is likely to “meet or exceed” the revenue guidance. As such, Lampen’s $415 million revenue estimate remains as is.

Substantial promo activity around the New York launch and in states like Pennsylvania bring the EBITDA forecast down a little. This now sits at the “low end of guide” (-$337 million compared to -$327 million previously).

The GNOG acquisition, which was slated to close in Q1, is now anticipated to be completed in May, and therefore, Lampen only expects it to be a contributing factor from 2H22 onwards. As such, the analyst now calls for 2022 revenue/EBITDA of $2.02 billion/($858 million), respectively, compared to $2.06 billion/($835 million) before.

Looking ahead to 2023, the positive noises made by operators concerning player adoption trends are indicative of new markets which are “launching with higher initial adoption rates and shorter paths to penetration parity vs. seasoned markets.” As such, the FY23 revenue estimate is bumped higher – from 2.776 billion up to 2.900 billion. Moreover, should states such as California, Georgia, and Massachusetts launch, Lampen still sees “room for upside.” However, the flip side to that is the S&M (sales and marketing) expenses will push EBITDA downwards. To this end, Lampen lowered 2023’s EBITDA forecast from ($344.72) million to ($477.79) million.

Based on an increasing number of states achieving the “2-3 year breakeven to profitable stage,” beyond 2023, Lampen still sees a “reasonable path to ’24+ profitability.”

“The bigger question we see at the moment is what sort of impact ’22 product investment will have on retention and competitive dynamics as we eventually move past the launch phase,” the analyst summed up.

Down to the nitty-gritty, what does this all mean for investors? Lampen sticks to a Neutral (i.e., Hold) rating, without suggesting a fixed price target. (To watch Lampen’s track record, click here)

On the other hand, the Street has an average target, and a decidedly bullish one at that; the figure clocks in at $32.18, making room for one-year gains of ~100%. The ratings paint a less conclusive picture; based on 10 Buys vs. 11 Holds, the stock claims a Moderate Buy consensus view. (See DraftKings stock forecast on TipRanks)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.