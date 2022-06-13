tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
PD
All News
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Down 50%, Could PagerDuty Stock Bounce Back?

Story Highlights

PagerDuty stock has dropped quite a lot. However, its strong financial performance and attractive valuation could lift its stock price.

In this article:
In this article:
PD

The general market selling in tech stocks and concerns over economic growth weighed on PagerDuty (NASDAQ: PD) stock. The stock of PagerDuty, which provides a digital operations management platform, has fallen about 50% from its 52-week high. 

While PagerDuty stock has lost a considerable value, it continues to deliver solid and consistent financial and operating performance. 

For context, PagerDuty’s top line has consistently increased on a year-over-year basis and sequentially in the last several quarters. Further, its top line has grown by more than 30% in the last four consecutive quarters. 

What’s more? Its dollar-based net retention remains high (more than 120% in the last six consecutive quarters).

It’s worth mentioning that PagerDuty continues to acquire high-value customers, which is a positive. Its customers with annual recurring revenue over $100K reached 655 at the end of Q1 from 458 in the prior-year period. Moreover, its total paid customers increased to 15,040 from 13,918 in the year-ago period. 

Now What?

Thanks to the ongoing momentum in its business, PagerDuty raised its full-year revenue outlook. It now expects its top line to grow by 29-31% in FY23, up from its previous growth guidance of 24-26%. Meanwhile, PagerDuty now expects to report an adjusted loss in the range of $0.21 to $0.17 per share in FY23, which compares favorably to its earlier net loss guidance of $0.43 – $0.36 a share. 

While PagerDuty’s business is growing fast, its valuation appears attractive. 

Highlighting PD’s valuation, William Blair analyst Matt Stotler stated, “PagerDuty’s shares trade an enterprise value of 7.4 times our calendar 2022 revenue estimate compared to the fast-growth SaaS group median at 9.6 times and the overall SaaS group median at 7.8 times. On a calendar 2023 basis, the stock trades at 5.7 times our revenue estimate compared to the fast-growth SaaS group median at 7.3 times and the overall SaaS group median at 6.1 times.”

Stotler believes PagerDuty’s “strong positioning and relative growth rate warrant a multiple more in line with the group.”   

Final Thoughts

The ongoing digital transformation, its growing international footprint, ability to acquire new customers, and land and expand strategy provide a solid platform for growth. Meanwhile, PagerDuty completed the acquisition of Catalytic, which will further strengthen its enterprise offerings and boost its automation capabilities.

Due to the uncertain economic trajectory, PagerDuty stock sports a Moderate Buy consensus rating on TipRanks based on five Buy and two Hold recommendations. Further, the analysts’ average price target of $36.67 indicates 46.6% upside potential over the next 12 months. 

PD stock has bullish indicators from hedge funds, insiders, and bloggers. Overall, PD stock has an impressive Smart Score of 9 out of 10. 

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Finally, Sun Sets on Microsoft’s Internet Explorer
MSFT
WELL Health Saw Record Revenues in May; What’s Next?
CA:WELL
Apple Leaks Reveal iPhone 14 Camera Upgrades
AAPL
Is Amazon Getting Cold Feet Over $7.7B IPL Streaming Rights?
AMZN
Google Settles Gender Discrimination Lawsuit; Suspends Engineer Over Claims About AI
GOOGL
Which Websites were Most Visited in May?
VZ
APP
Bitcoin-Related Stocks Crashing: These are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Monday
SI
EDU
What Do Acquisitions & ESG Goals Reveal About PPG Stock?
PPG
Insiders Buy Kingsway Stock While Hedge Funds Make Fresh Entry
KFS
Will Pfizer’s Vaccine Get Authorization For Young Kids in the U.S.?
PFE
In this article:
PD

Latest News Feed

Finally, Sun Sets on Microsoft’s Internet Explorer
MSFT
WELL Health Saw Record Revenues in May; What’s Next?
CA:WELL
Apple Leaks Reveal iPhone 14 Camera Upgrades
AAPL
Is Amazon Getting Cold Feet Over $7.7B IPL Streaming Rights?
AMZN
Google Settles Gender Discrimination Lawsuit; Suspends Engineer Over Claims About AI
GOOGL
Which Websites were Most Visited in May?
VZ
APP
Bitcoin-Related Stocks Crashing: These are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Monday
SI
EDU
What Do Acquisitions & ESG Goals Reveal About PPG Stock?
PPG
Insiders Buy Kingsway Stock While Hedge Funds Make Fresh Entry
KFS
Will Pfizer’s Vaccine Get Authorization For Young Kids in the U.S.?
PFE