tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

Don’t Go Bargain Hunting on Target Stock Quite Yet, Says Analyst

To say Target (TGT) investors had a rough Wednesday will be underselling the magnitude of the stock’s descent. TGT shares shed 25% in the session in what amounted to its worst day on the stock market since 1987’s Black Monday crash.

The descent was a reaction to the retailer’s woeful quarterly statement which managed to drag down with it other retail stocks after the company reported a big profitability miss.

Target dialed in adj. EPS of $2.19, some way below the $3.07 analysts had expected. The profitability flop was driven by a gross margin of 25.7% vs. the 30% exhibited a year ago.

According to the company, the culprits for the miss were freight-related cost increases, supply chain snags, an uptick in compensation and distribution centers’ growing headcount.

Further compounding matters, the company significantly reduced its 2022 EBIT outlook, now calling for an operating margin rate of roughly 6% – down from “8% or higher.”

The issues are not expected to abate anytime soon either. For the second quarter, the company is targeting an operating margin of roughly 5.3% (consensus expected 9.4%).

The company might have a list of challenging macro factors to contend with, but MKM analyst William Kirk thinks the problems run deeper, believing the difficult macro situation is “compounded by execution issues.”

“Consumers are softening, but they are also trading discretionary goods for discretionary experiences/services. Target is carrying too much discretionary goods inventory,” says Kirk. “With a consumer trading down and shifting away from discretionary goods, Target is facing the largest macro headwinds. An inventory glut magnifies these issues. Target now has more market share worth defending, but we anticipate a more aggressive competitor response in 2022, particularly as discretionary categories slow.”

Needling the company further, Kirk signs off by saying, “We prefer Walmart.”

Accordingly, Kirk remains on the sidelines with a Neutral rating and lowers his fair value estimate from $253 to $180. (To watch Kirk’s track record, click here)

Looking at the consensus breakdown, 7 other analysts join Kirk on the sidelines although with an additional 16 Buys, the stock claims a Moderate Buy consensus rating. Going by the $204.04 average target, the shares are expected to yield returns of ~31% over the one-year timeframe. (See TGT stock forecast on TipRanks)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.