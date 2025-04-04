Donald Trump Pulls Plug on Nvidia’s (NVDA) Bullish Nirvana

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks Momentum IndexDividend StocksAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsMost Visited Websites
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA

Donald Trump Pulls Plug on Nvidia’s (NVDA) Bullish Nirvana

Story Highlights

Nvidia’s headwinds have increased this year, primarily due to uncertainty surrounding the impact of tariffs. While long-term valuations remain attractive, momentum indicators suggest waiting for more favorable entry opportunities might be wise instead of buying shares now.

Donald Trump Pulls Plug on Nvidia’s (NVDA) Bullish Nirvana

Amid the market turmoil following Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs, Nvidia (NVDA) took a hit as a symbol of risk-on-stock investing and global trade. This week’s stock rout extends the GPU maker’s losses to almost 25% so far this year. While Nvidia’s long-term outlook remains bullish—thanks to its dominance in the GPU market, impressive margins, and attractive valuations—it’s still a highly volatile stock. For investors not ready to hold for several years, passively owning shares in the hope of a new rally might be risky.

Nvidia (NVDA) price history since the start of 2025

Even with Nvidia’s pristine fundamentals, the growth story could face challenges due to newly established tariffs and potential supply-cost constraints. Momentum indicators suggest this may not be the best time to own shares but rather to wait for a more favorable entry point. With tariffs looming and risk factors brewing, I’m taking a step back to a neutral stance on Nvidia.

A Quick Overview of Trump’s Tariffs

Before diving into Nvidia’s story, it’s worth mentioning some basic economic concepts that explain how a trade war can affect the stock market and the broader economy.

In simple terms, market prices are determined by the interaction between supply and demand. When a tariff gets in the way, it raises the cost of imported goods, which leads to a decrease in the supply of those goods because producers face higher costs. As a result, prices go up (inflation), and the quantity consumed drops.

The widespread effect of tariffs is a reduction in the economic value generated in the market. While the government may collect more funds in tariff revenue, this doesn’t fully offset the loss of value elsewhere in the broader economy.

As a result, very few in the equity markets can avoid the adverse effects of tariffs. In a nutshell, a trade war typically destroys economic value, and countries involved usually experience higher prices, reduced consumption, lower investment, and higher unemployment. These factors, in turn, tend to severely impact stock prices.

Why Nvidia Is Particularly Vulnerable to Tariffs and Political Tensions

Since trade wars tend to hurt global equities, Nvidia, the largest GPU manufacturer globally with a beta of 2.4 (more than twice as volatile as the broader market), was expected to be first and foremost hit. The more exposure a company has to international imports and exports, the more threatened it becomes during a trade war that sees rising tariffs in its primary markets. Unsurprisingly, when the S&P 500 takes a hit, Nvidia tends to get hit even harder.

Nvidia (NVDA) vs. S&P 500 (SPY)

Nvidia’s recent poor performance, which has been going on for at least the past three months, is mainly due to a combination of factors, particularly the ongoing U.S.-China political tensions. Since about 13% of Nvidia’s revenue comes from China, Trump’s tariffs are significant.

The key points to consider include U.S. export restrictions, which limit Nvidia’s access to the Chinese market, and China’s new efficiency rules, which could disqualify some of Nvidia’s products, particularly its processors.

Additionally, the Taiwan issue is worth noting. While Taiwan’s chip industry was exempted from the latest round of U.S. tariffs—including a hefty 32% tariff on Taiwan—this is a positive sign for Nvidia. However, it’s not something investors should stop worrying about just yet. Nvidia is highly dependent on Taiwan Semiconductor (TSMC) to manufacture most of its products, and any disruption in that relationship could cause major supply chain issues, which would be a big downside for Nvidia investors.

Timing an Investment in Nvidia Stock

Although many yellow flags have been raised about Nvidia recently, it’s worth noting that the stock is currently trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 24x, which is close to the lowest it’s been in several years. This suggests that many of these risks have already been priced in.

Considering that the demand for GPUs—driven by the ongoing AI revolution—still shows no signs of slowing down despite tariffs possibly acting as a headwind in the coming quarters. Nvidia’s long-term growth prospects make the stock look very attractively priced.

Main Street Data showing NVDA’s revenue split by segment

For the next three to five years, Nvidia is expected to grow EPS at a CAGR of 35.4%, well above the ~27% growth it experienced over the last five years. This would put Nvidia’s PEG ratio at just 0.7x, meaning it’s relatively de-risked for long-term investors.

Nvidia (NVDA) revenue, earnings and profit margin history

That said, Nvidia is a volatile stock, and investors looking for the right time to enter or exit may want to monitor its long-term moving averages. A strategy that makes sense could be owning Nvidia when it’s above its 200-day moving average and selling when it’s below that level. This approach could help avoid further downside as the stock faces headwinds.

Currently, Nvidia’s 200-day moving average is $127.38, which suggests that now might be a good time to sell. For those who have held Nvidia over the past couple of years, it could be a good opportunity to trim positions, take profits, and wait for a more favorable window to re-enter.

Nvidia (NVDA) moving averages

Is Nvidia a Buy, Hold, or Sell?

Amid the market turmoil, the bullish consensus around Nvidia remains rock solid. Of the 42 analysts covering the stock over the last three months, 39 are bullish, while only three remain neutral. NVDA’s average price target is $176.54 per share, implying a 73% upside potential.

Nvidia (NVDA) stock forecast for the next 12 months including a high, average, and low price target
See more NVDA analyst ratings

Short-Term Speculators Beware

It’s hard to be anything but bullish on Nvidia, as the company continues to perform exceptionally well, and demand for AI shows no signs of cooling. However, it’s important to acknowledge that in the short to medium term, Nvidia could be severely scathed by Trump’s tariffs. This could lead to a destruction of global economic value, which would negatively impact a company like Nvidia, which has been rapidly capitalizing on global AI secular growth.

Although valuations, when adjusted for growth, suggest that Nvidia is undervalued and that eventually, in the long term, it will have to generate alpha, for those who are not willing to hold Nvidia stock for several years, now is not the time to initiate long positions.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum ComputingAICryptocurrencyBitcoin StocksDividendValueBiotechOilChineseChat GPTBanksAirlineBeer & BeveragesEnergy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top StocksSmart Score StocksStock ScreenerTop Wall Street AnalystsInsiders' Hot StocksTop Penny StocksUnusual Options ActivityTop ETFs by Upside Potential