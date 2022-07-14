tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
All News
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Despite Headwinds, AMD Stock Is Too Cheap to Ignore, Says Analyst

The story for much of the year on Wall Street has been one of downward estimate revisions. A slowing economy, the very real possibility of a recession and consumers’ shrinking spending power in the face of rising inflation have all been reasons for lowering expectations.   

And now another downward revision has been added to the increasingly long list – for Advanced Micro Devices (AMD).

Due to near-term headwinds, mostly coming from the direction of the PC market, BMO analyst Ambrish Srivastava has lowered his 2022 and 2023 EPS estimates from the prior $4.40 and $4.90 to $4.30 and $4.68, respectively. Both are now below the Street’s outlook of $4.36 and $4.80.

However, near-term headwinds aside, Srivastava is extremely bullish on all things AMD. In fact, the current problems in the PC market can even be brushed aside, given the promising outlook elsewhere.

“We are hearing of continued momentum from our work around the industry, and see AMD’s server share continuing to expand,” the analyst said.

Much has been made of how AMD has managed to close the gap on its once far bigger rival Intel in the CPU market, while it has been astutely managed by CEO Lisa Su. Part of AMD’s success in recent years has resulted from the company taking advantage of Intel’s missteps. Indeed, Srivastava sees a path to “sustained share gains” against Intel but not because of more mistakes on Intel’s part.

“Our sense is that with the several key architectural innovations the company has made, along with rolling out a lineup of products that has enabled the company to not only close the gap but get ahead in many cases, AMD’s credibility with customers has continued to climb,” the 5-star analyst explained. “This should enable AMD to gain a larger share of the wallet, especially on the faster growing cloud data center TAM.”

Another enticing aspect concerns AMD’s valuation. Like others, AMD shares have not been spared in 2022’s brutal market – down 46% year-to-date. But this now offers a “favorable valuation and an attractive reward/risk profile.”

As such, based on the above, Srivastava raises his rating from Market Perform (i.e., Neutral) to Outperform (i.e., Buy) while the price target is also increased – from $100 to $115. Should the figure be met, investors are looking at 12-month upside of 48%. (To watch Srivastava’s track record, click here)

Srivastava is hardly the only analyst to come out bullish for AMD; the stock has a 19 to 8 split in favor of Buys reviews over Holds, giving it a Moderate Buy consensus rating. The shares are priced at $78.88 and their $130.65 average target suggests room for ~66% appreciation next year. (See AMD stock forecast on TipRanks)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Valens Reports Second Quarter Results; Earnings Significantly Miss Expectations
VLNS
Cogeco Sees Solid Revenue Growth but Misses Earnings; Shares Flat
Taking on Tesla: Inside Li Auto’s Giant Dream
LI
Pound plunges to new low on U.S. inflation news
All You Need to Know About BMW’s Heated Seats for a Fee
DE:BMW
Tesla’s Head of Autopilot Quits to Pursue Passion
TSLA
Morgan Stanley’s Second Quarter Results Disappoint
MS
Why Is Lufthansa Cancelling Flights Amid High Demand?
DLAKY
Stock Market Today – Thursday, July 14: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Why Did Unity Software Close in the Red on Wednesday?
U

Latest News Feed

Valens Reports Second Quarter Results; Earnings Significantly Miss Expectations
VLNS
Cogeco Sees Solid Revenue Growth but Misses Earnings; Shares Flat
Taking on Tesla: Inside Li Auto’s Giant Dream
LI
Pound plunges to new low on U.S. inflation news
All You Need to Know About BMW’s Heated Seats for a Fee
DE:BMW
Tesla’s Head of Autopilot Quits to Pursue Passion
TSLA
Morgan Stanley’s Second Quarter Results Disappoint
MS
Why Is Lufthansa Cancelling Flights Amid High Demand?
DLAKY
Stock Market Today – Thursday, July 14: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Why Did Unity Software Close in the Red on Wednesday?
U