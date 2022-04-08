DeFiChain Lists ‘4dTokens’ Representing Stocks, ETFs

Asset tokenization is a growing use case in the ever-expanding decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem. Asset tokenization involves transforming real-world assets into digital assets using the features of blockchain technology.

Almost anything asset-based or characterized by cash flow can be tokenized, be it securities like stocks, bonds, ETFs, real estate, or commodities.

DeFiChain, a decentralized financial hub operating atop the Bitcoin network, is taking the concept of asset tokenization in a new direction through its dTokens.

Unlike securities offered by companies in the real world, dTokens grant investors price exposure to real-world securities without the risk of ownership.

Essentially, dTokens act as an easy and inclusive way for everyone to invest in U.S. stocks that are otherwise unavailable due to trading limitations, geographical restrictions, or other similar factors.

These dTokens can also be used for liquidity mining and staking, stored as an investment, or traded on the DeFiChain DEX (decentralized exchange). Anyone can own dTokens, even in fractional amounts, and then use them to generate passive returns.

It is critical to understand that dTokens aren’t “tokenized stocks” of multinational companies because ownership doesn’t confer benefits like voting rights, dividends, or other privileges ordinarily available to shareholders in traditional markets.

Additionally, the prices of dTokens won’t necessarily mirror those of their underlying stocks and ETFs but are based on variable factors and are captured from feeds using oracles.

Previously, the DeFiChain team had integrated dTokens associated with Tesla, the S&P 500, Alibaba, Apple, the Nasdaq 100, Amazon, Netflix, Microsoft, GameStop, Nvidia, Meta, and several other mainstream companies. Further expanding its list of dTokens, the DeFiChain team has now announced four new dTokens.

Following a Ticker Voting by its community, DeFiChain has added Walt Disney, iShares MSCI China ETF, MicroStrategy, and Intel. The community vote featured a long list of companies, including Mastercard, PayPal, Uber Technologies, Nintendo, and many more.

When votes were tallied, the community unanimously voted for $dDIS (Walt Disney), $dMCHI (iShares MSCI China ETF), $dMSTR (MicroStrategy), and $dINTC (Intel Corporation).

A key feature of DeFiChain is its decentralized assets. At present, DeFiChain is the only platform that offers decentralized assets on the Bitcoin network.

Keeping with its mission to lower entry barriers and make financial services more inclusive and accessible, DeFiChain has also announced that it will list more popular dTokens and introduce other innovative products and features in due course.

According to Prasanna Loganathar, the Lead Engineer at DeFiChain, “DeFiChain is continuously expanding the dToken universe to give users a serious alternative to the traditional financial broker – all whilst offering the flexibility and benefits of decentralization.”

