Day One Stock Is up 139% This Week. How Much Higher Can It Go?

Monday was a miserable day for most stock investors, as the S&P 500 tumbled 3.9%, putting the stock market officially back in bear market territory. Monday was a miserable day for stock investors, that is to say… unless you owned shares in Day One Biopharmaceuticals (DAWN).

As the rest of the stock market collapsed in shambles around it, shares of small cap cancer researcher Day One more than doubled on Monday, after announcing “positive initial data” from its Phase 2 Firefly-1 trial of Tovorafenib (a.k.a. “DAY101”) for the treatment of pediatric low-grade glioma.

Glioma is a cancer of the brain and spinal cord cancer, and Day One’s announcement that it has a good candidate for treating children’s brain cancer is obviously cause for rejoicing among more than just investors. Still, some context is necessary. The clinical trial in question involved just 22 patients, so the sample size here is small. That being said, the patients in the study did show a 64% “overall response rate” (ORR) to the treatment, 91% of patients experienced a “clinical benefit” (CBR), and “all patients with stable disease (n=6) were noted to have tumor shrinkage, ranging between 19% and 43%,” reported Day One.

Commenting on the news, J.P. Morgan analyst Anupam Rama noted that the numbers listed above were all “meaningfully ahead of Street expectations” for the trial. According to Rama, a 20% ORR would have been enough to please the Street, as would have a 50% CBR — but Day One nearly doubled the second expectation and tripled the first. Moreover, Rama characterized the patients’ responses to Day One’s drug as “deep, with a meaningful portion of patients’ best tumor response being an 80%+ regression and median time to response <3 months.”

The analyst also seemed pleased that nearly half of the patients in the study have continued receiving treatment with Tovorafenib for eight, nine, or even 10 months, arguing that “treatment duration is an important lever that is currently underappreciated” — although Rama did not specify why.

As for the stock, despite more than doubling in a day, Rama predicted that Day One’s share price still has more room to run. “We expect that shares could grind to the high-teens / low-$20s with time,” forecast the analyst, and even that could be only the start. Over the next 12 months, Rama has a $31 price target on Day One stock, which implies that Day One could almost double again — albeit the next double will take a bit longer than the first. Almost needless to say, he recommends buying the stock. (To watch Rama’s track record, click here)

And the good news for investors is that even if it takes Day One longer than a year to double again, the company has more than adequate resources to sustain it. Although Day One has no earnings — or revenues — it does have $263 million in cash in the bank at last report. At a recent annual cash burn rate of just $60 million and change, Day One has more than enough cash on hand to carry it through the next 12 months (and more), and find out if Rama’s price target is correct.

