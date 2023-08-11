CVX and KO: 2 Dividend Aristocrat Stocks Hedge Funds Sold in Bulk

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) and Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) have a stellar track record of dividend payments and growth (more than 25 consecutive years). While these Dividend Aristocrats (learn more about Dividend Aristocrats here) are perfect for earning worry-free income, TipRanks’ Hedge Fund Trading Activity tool (which offers hedge fund signals based on the latest Form 13-F data) shows that hedge fund managers sold these stocks in bulk.

But before we dig deeper, it’s important to highlight that keeping track of institutional trading activity could benefit retail investors. With that background, let’s zoom in on these Dividend-Aristocrat stocks.

Is Chevron Stock a Buy or a Hold?

Chevron Corporation has increased its dividend for 36 consecutive years, making it a dependable income stock. Nevertheless, Chevron stock has a “Very Negative” signal from TipRanks’ Hedge Fund Trading Activity tool. The tool shows that hedge funds sold 30.4 million shares of this integrated Oil and Gas Company.

Our data shows that Warren Buffett of Berkshire Hathaway, Jean Marie Eveillard of First Eagle Investment Management, and Bill Frels of Mairs & Power were among the hedge fund managers who reduced their exposure to CVX stock.

Although hedge fund managers have reduced exposure to CVX stock, concerns over commodity prices in a normalized economic environment keep analysts cautiously optimistic. It has received 10 Buy and six Hold recommendations from analysts for a Moderate Buy consensus rating on TipRanks. Analysts’ 12-month average price target of $186.75 implies 16.12% upside potential from current levels.

Is Coca-Cola Stock a Buy Right Now?

Coca-Cola has increased dividends for 61 consecutive years. In contrast, the stock has a “Negative” signal from TipRanks’ Hedge Fund Trading Activity tool. Per the tool, hedge funds sold 1.9 million shares of this beverage giant.

According to the tool, popular hedge fund manager Ray Dalio of Bridgewater Associates and five-star-rated hedge fund manager Donald Yacktman of Yacktman Asset Management lowered their positions in Coca-Cola stock. Further, Jeff Auxier of Auxier Asset Management is also among the hedge fund managers who sold Coca-Cola stock last quarter.

Even though hedge fund managers have reduced their exposure to Coca-Cola stock, analysts remain bullish due to the easing supply chain, its pricing initiatives, and the expected improvement in unit case volumes, which will support earnings and future dividend payouts.

Coca-Cola stock sports a Strong Buy consensus rating on TipRanks based on nine Buy and one Hold recommendations. Analysts’ 12-month average price target of $71.70 implies 17.7% upside potential from current levels.

The key Takeaway

Chevron and Coca-Cola are undoubtedly solid dividend stocks and attractive investments to earn regular passive income. However, with contrasting signals from hedge fund managers, short-term investors should exercise caution before investing in these stocks.

Nonetheless, investors seeking dividend income and planning to invest for the long term shouldn’t worry too much about these hedge fund signals and are best off focusing on analysts’ recommendations.

Disclosure