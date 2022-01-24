Curaleaf Holdings Stock Can Recover Substantially

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTop Experts
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksNasdaqTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarIPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTop ExpertsNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Bitcoin
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
Tipranks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Welcome
LoginSign Up
NotificationsMy Watchlist
Research Tools
Top Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot StocksTrending Stocks
HomeMarket NewsStock AnalysisTipRanks LabsIdeas & Insights
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
Expert CenterTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual InvestorsTop Performing Research Firms
Stock Comparison5g StocksAirline StocksArtificial Intelligence StocksBank StocksBiotech StocksBitcoin StocksBlockchain StocksBlue Chip StocksCannabis StocksCasino StocksChinese StocksCoronavirus Therapeutics StocksCoronavirus Vaccine StocksCryptocurrency StocksCybersecurity StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksGold StocksGrowth StocksHealthcare StocksHigh Dividend StocksHotel StocksLarge Cap StocksMega Cap StocksNFT StocksOil StocksOutdoor Activities StocksRenewable Energy StocksSolar StocksSpace StocksStay-At-Home StocksTech StocksUtility StocksVideo Game StocksVirtual Reality StocksWallStreetBets StocksWork-From-Home Stocks
Stock ScreenerPenny StocksWebsite Traffic Screener
Dividend Calculator
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarStock Market HolidaysIPO Calendar
Smart Portfolio
OverviewMy HoldingsMy Performance
My Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Public Profile
Account & More
LoginTipRanks PremiumPlans & Pricing
About TipRanksFAQAPI for InstitutionsBecome an AffiliateCareersContact Us
All News

Curaleaf Holdings Stock Can Recover Substantially

Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF) operates in a specific sub-sector of the wellness industry. The company is a leader in providing cannabis-derived consumer products to the global medical and adult markets.

CURLF operates in 23 states in the United States and owns 111 dispensaries and 25 cultivation sites. In Europe, the company is vertically integrated, and its distribution network serves several local markets.

Curaleaf Holdings shares have performed poorly over the last year, losing more than 42% while the overall market rose significantly.

As with many marijuana stocks, Curaleaf is paying the price of a slump in the wellness economy, as record inflation, fueled by the rapid recovery from the COVID-19 crisis, has likely prompted consumers to prioritize more important spending. 

However, the spread of COVID-19 has also increased the need to take care of ourselves, and as such, the wellness industry is bound to grow again. 

So, after a foggy spell, I think that Curaleaf and other operators are poised to rebound on an expected surge in demand for nutraceuticals, herbs, cannabis, and other mental wellbeing and relaxation products and services.

The entire industry has grown rapidly in recent years and is now worth nearly $5 trillion globally. 

Thus, I am bullish on this stock.

Q3 Earnings

Despite some near-term headwinds, the company executed its growth strategies well and even gained market share in the third quarter.

Curaleaf’s revenue was $317.1 million in the third quarter, up nearly 74% year-over-year, and ongoing operations generated a cash inflow of $51.7 million. Adjusted EBITDA also increased 70% year-over-year to $71 million.

However, revenue has yet to increase for the bottom line to be positive as the period ended with a GAAP net loss of $0.08, missing the average consensus estimate by $0.08.

Looking Ahead

The company said that it is on track to reach revenues of between $1.2 billion and $1.3 billion in 2021, which will reflect a 99% growth rate from 2020.

The Company Grows Through Acquisitions 

Last October, the company acquired Los Sueños Farms, which helped Curaleaf expand its total cannabis cultivation to almost 4.5 million square feet.

Curaleaf plans to acquire Tryke Companies to have six of Reef Medical’s best-selling retail locations in Nevada and Arizona. This deal should close in the second part of 2022. 

Curaleaf’s Arizona footprint expands with the acquisition of Natural Remedy Patient Center, LLC, a Safford-based dispensary, and Bloom Dispensaries. Both deals are expected to close later this month.

So, Curaleaf’s retail presence will grow to 16 dispensaries in Arizona and 128 dispensaries statewide.

Prospects of the U.S. Cannabis Industry

If marijuana is legalized federally, Curaleaf and other multi-state operators (MSOs) will have access to the U.S. banking system, which could potentially propel stock prices to incredibly higher levels. In addition, federal legislation would help multi-state marijuana stocks tremendously to win the competition from illegal sellers. 

There is cautious optimism that such legislation could be passed later this year, as U.S. lawmakers can no longer ignore a market that is expanding like crazy. According to Bank of America Corporation (BAC), approximately $25 billion was spent on legal cannabis in 2021. 

Meanwhile, the number of states where dispensaries are opening is increasing, with New Jersey and New York expected to boost Curaleaf’s revenue starting this year.

Global legal cannabis sales have also grown rapidly to over $30 billion last year. 

Wall Street’s Take

In the past three months, 11 Wall Street analysts have issued a 12-month price target for CURLF. The company has a Strong Buy consensus rating, based on nine Buys and two Holds assigned in the past three months.

The average Curaleaf Holdings price target is $18.62, implying a 145% upside potential.

Conclusion

The stock is growing through acquisitions as it braces for strong tailwinds should the U.S. federal system also legalize cannabis sales. The company continues to grow in Europe as well. The conditions for a significant recovery in the share price are forming.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now

​To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure