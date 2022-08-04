tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Cummins Stock Rallies on Q2 Earnings and Sales Beat

Story Highlights

Cummins posted strong sales and profits in the second quarter of 2022 despite headwinds. In addition, the outlook for its business looks good as demand continues to pick up and China’s recovery continues.

On Tuesday, August 2, Cummins (CMI) announced its second quarter 2022 financial results. Despite an uncertain global outlook for the specialty industrial machinery sector, the company stood by its Fiscal Year 2022 revenue guidance, beating analysts on diluted earnings per share (EPS) and revenue.

Also, demand in North America and overseas continues to gain momentum, while the impact of rising input costs has eased somewhat thanks to the implementation of effective pricing measures. I am bullish on Cummins as the stock’s value could potentially be supported by higher sales resulting from an expected increase in the size of the global industrial machinery market.

What is Special about Cummins?

Cummins Inc is a leading global designer and manufacturer of a variety of power solutions, including diesel, natural gas, electric, and hybrid engines, as well as distribution systems and related components. Its engines are known to be reliable, powerful, long-lasting, and capable of handling very heavy commercial work.

The company sells its products to OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers), distributors, dealers, and other customers active in the heavy/medium/light industrial and agricultural machine markets.

Cummins Beat Earnings Expectations Despite an Uncertain Global Growth Outlook

In the second quarter of 2022, Cummins reported EPS of $5.36, beating consensus estimates of $4.36. This is a substantial increase compared to the prior year’s quarter of $4.15. The total revenue was around $6.6 billion, which corresponded to an increase of roughly 8% versus the previous year. Furthermore, EBITDA was $1.056 billion, or about 16% of total sales.

Commenting on Cummins’ financial results, Jennifer Rumsey, President and Chief Executive Officer, said that revenue hit a record high while the profitability of operations was solid. She added that the demand for Cummins products was strong across the company’s key markets and regions, except for China due to COVID-19 restrictions and Russia due to suspension of operations following the war in Ukraine.

“We continue to monitor economic conditions closely and will adjust our operating plans, should the outlook for our core markets weaken,” stated Jennifer Rumsey.

Looking ahead to Fiscal Year 2022, the company expects revenue of $25.94 billion, an increase of 8% year-over-year, versus analysts’ average forecast of $26.02 billion. EBITDA should increase by about 15.5% from the level reported in 2021, according to the company’s expectations.     

Cummins shares rallied on Tuesday to a high of approximately $224 per share after the earnings release but have since pulled back to $220 as of this writing. Nevertheless, investors appear to have liked what they saw, as the share price is still higher than it was prior to the report.

Demand for Cummins Will be Led by Agriculture and Construction

Agriculture and construction will fuel the projected expansion of the global industrial machinery market in the coming years, which will likely also support the demand for Cummins products. According to ResearchAndMarkets, the global industrial machinery market (valued at $565.6 billion in 2020) is set to grow 5% per year over the next 5 years to reach $794 billion by 2027.

The operating environment is not easy as it holds the presence of fierce competitors such as Caterpillar (CAT) and CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI). Elevated inflation, higher borrowing costs due to the Federal Reserve’s hawkish stance, and persistent supply chain bottlenecks around the world will not make things any easier for Cummins or any other operator.

Nevertheless, the company has proven that its operations can weather these severe headwinds and still grow sales and earnings, as it relies on a portfolio that appears well positioned to meet the required demand.

In addition, the ongoing recovery in China after the recent wave of COVID-19 will benefit the company’s profitability, as China, the world’s second-largest economy, has an immense and fast-growing market. Both its central bank and government are implementing specific policies to promote agricultural mechanization, urbanization, and infrastructure modernization, fueling the demand for Cummins products.

Does Cummins Pay a Dividend?

Cummins offers a dividend yield of 2.66%, which is higher than the average sector dividend yield of 1.64%. Furthermore, the company recently raised its quarterly dividend per share to $1.57, an 8.3% increase from the previous payment.

Moreover, Cummins has a forward PE ratio of 12.24, which indicates that it could be a potential bargain if purchased at these levels. Ideally, this ratio should be no more than 15 for the stock to be considered a potential bargain.

Wall Street’s Take on CMI Stock

In the past three months, eight Wall Street analysts have issued a 12-month price target for CMI. The stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on three Buys and five Holds. The average CMI price target is $229.50, implying 4.40% upside potential.

Final Thoughts – Will Cummins Stock Go Up?

Cummins shareholders could see better returns on their holdings going forward, and not just because of a possible increase in the dividend per share. The share price is expected to improve as the company continues to grow sales and profitability, benefiting from robust demand for its products despite various strong headwinds.

Globally, the industrial machinery industry is expected to expand in the coming years, led by the agricultural and construction segments. In addition, the recovery of the Chinese market after the latest COVID-19 wave will be incredibly helpful, along with the supportive measures from China’s central bank and government.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on CMI

Stock Analysis & IdeasWhat Makes Cummins An Interesting Investment for Value Investors?
5M ago
CMI
Cummins to Acquire Meritor for $3.7 Billion
CMI
Cummins to Acquire Jacobs Vehicle Systems
CMI
More CMI Latest News >

More News & Analysis on CMI

Stock Analysis & IdeasWhat Makes Cummins An Interesting Investment for Value Investors?
5M ago
CMI
Market NewsCummins to Acquire Meritor for $3.7 Billion
5M ago
CMI
Market NewsCummins to Acquire Jacobs Vehicle Systems
6M ago
CMI
More CMI Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Eli Lilly Announces Commercial Availability of Its COVID-19 Drug
LLY
Why Did Ping Identity Shares Surge 60% Yesterday?
PING
Stock Market Today – Thursday, Aug 04: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Lucid’s Q2 Sales Miss, Productions Cuts for 2022 Upset Investors
LCID
Datadog Slides 5% Despite Q2 Beat
DDOG
Clorox Stock Falls on an Unimpressive Q4 Show, Dismal Guidance
CLX
Alibaba Surprises with Earnings Beat, Shares Up 5%
BABA
Ahead of Q2 Numbers, Insiders Are Buoyant about Ring Energy
REI
Occidental Petroleum Exceeds Q2 Expectations; Buffett’s Bet Paid Off
OXY
Taylor Wimpey surpasses expectations as demand for houses surges
More Market News >