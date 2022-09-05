tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
CA English
AU English
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Cryptocurrencies to Watch for the Week of September 4

Story Highlights

A look into the charts of some major cryptocurrencies shows that they are fighting to stay above key support levels. However, things aren’t looking too great at the moment.

In this article, I will be going over five different cryptocurrencies — Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash — that traders may want to keep their eyes on.

July was a strong month for crypto as prices saw double-digit growth. The chatter on Twitter was all about how the bull market had arrived, how crypto was on its way to the moon, and how everyone was going to become millionaires.

However, sentiment reversed by the end of August. With the Federal Reserve making its intent to raise interest rates very clear, the crypto market felt the burn as it lost more than $100 billion in value. 

Bitcoin (BTC-USD)

Bitcoin was down more than 15% in August. At the time of this writing, it can be clearly seen that Bitcoin is trading above the major support area of $19,000. This is an area on the chart where buyers in the past have come in and pushed the price higher.

If the bulls remain in control, they might be able to push the price back up to the next resistance level at around $25,000. This is an area on the chart where sellers usually come in and push the price lower.

If the buyers lose control at the $19,000 region, traders can expect to see another dip to the next major support area at around $18,000. This will be a very important area where buyers have previously entered the market. 

Ethereum (ETH-USD)

Ethereum, which is the second largest cryptocurrency, is roughly flat over the past month. In July, with the anticipation of the upcoming Merge, Ethereum took off from the level of $1,500 and shot up by 30% all the way to the key psychological level of $2,000, only to end up falling all the way back down again.

Ethereum is forming a “Head & Shoulders” pattern, which is considered to be a bearish pattern where sellers are stronger than the buyers and are hoping to push the price lower. This is something that traders must watch closely, as a break below this level can possibly lead to the cryptocurrency plummeting down to the next support level at $1,000.

However, the bulls came back into the game at $1,400 and are now holding strong above this level. If the buyers can remain strong enough to break and close a daily candle above the $1,600 zone, then there might be enough positive momentum to push the price above $2,000.

Ripple (XRP-USD)

With the verdict of the SEC trial still a long way from being determined, Ripple and its XRP native token have felt it hard. XRP has dropped more than 74% over the past year. Currently, the price of Ripple seems to be holding above the key support area at around $0.32-$0.33. 

If the selling pressure continues and the price breaks below this key level, there is a chance that XRP will drop all the way down to the major weekly support at around $0.25-$0.27.

On the flip side, if there is a fresh wave of buying in the general crypto market or a positive outcome from the ongoing trial, XRP will need to break above the $0.50 weekly resistance level before discussing further upside targets.

Litecoin (LTC-USD)

Litecoin, one of the oldest cryptocurrencies that was created by Charlie Lee, a former Google employee, is also having a rough time at the moment. The cryptocurrency is down more than 74% this past year and is approaching a key monthly support area at around $45, which held strongly back in late 2020 before shooting up to its all-time high at $413.

As of now, traders are keeping a close eye on whether or not the buyers will come in as expected or if there will be more selling pressure to break below this support and crash the price to the next support area at around $35.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH-USD)

Bitcoin Cash is a peer-to-peer electronic cash system that offers faster transaction settlements and lower fees than the Bitcoin network. The Bitcoin Cash network resulted from a hard fork in the Bitcoin network in 2017.

Bitcoin Cash is down more than 80% in the last year, but unlike the other cryptocurrencies covered in this article, BCH broke into a new all-time low at around $90. 

As of now, the buyers have come in and managed to push the price slightly higher into the $120 region. Still, by looking at the chart, the cryptocurrency still seems bearish, with the possibility of falling even further to a new all-time low.

Conclusion: Crypto Markets are Still in a Bearish Trend

The crypto markets are still in a bearish trend where the market prints lower highs and lower lows. As long as this trend continues, I will be looking to short-sell every bounce. Once I can clearly see higher highs and higher lows being formed, I’ll change my strategy and start buying the dips more aggressively.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on NASDAQ

3 IPO Stocks to Watch in September
Stock Analysis & Ideas3 IPO Stocks to Watch in September
1d ago
HNVR
PEPG
Five-Star Insider Buys 9%-Yielding Slate Office REIT: Should You?
Here’s Why RingCentral Stock (NYSE:RNG) May Continue to Fall
RNG
More NASDAQ Latest News >

More News & Analysis on NASDAQ

3 IPO Stocks to Watch in September
Stock Analysis & Ideas3 IPO Stocks to Watch in September
1d ago
HNVR
PEPG
Five-Star Insider Buys 9%-Yielding Slate Office REIT: Should You?
Stock Analysis & IdeasFive-Star Insider Buys 9%-Yielding Slate Office REIT: Should You?
2d ago
Here’s Why RingCentral Stock (NYSE:RNG) May Continue to Fall
Stock Analysis & IdeasHere’s Why RingCentral Stock (NYSE:RNG) May Continue to Fall
3d ago
RNG
More NASDAQ Latest News >

Latest News Feed

OPEC Decides To Cut Oil Production
NDX
SPX
Gerber Tweets about Tesla’s August Deliveries in China
TSLA
Here’s Why Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Stock Has Winning Qualities
SLF
Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY): CFO’s Death Leaves a Leadership Gap
BBBY
10 Stocks You Can Still Buy before Their Ex-Dividend Date
GES
NEM
Qantas Airways (ASX:QAN) stocks fall amid customer service and employee issues
QAN
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Forges Ahead in Metaverse Journey with Lofelt Buyout
META
Can Volkswagen (VWAGY) Walk the Talk of Listing Porsche AG?
VWAGY
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Races Ahead to Buy Signify Health
CVS
SGFY
More Market News >