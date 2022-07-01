tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
C
All News
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Crypto Winter: More Dominos Join The Tumble

Story Highlights

The crypto winter is beginning to set in, but one major name in the space seems to be making the most of this carnage.

In this article:
In this article:
C

The mayhem in the crypto-verse is now being called a crypto winter and prices continue to fall further.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) has slid a further 6.9% over the past week and is now trading decisively below the $20,000 level. Ethereum (ETH-USD), too, has dropped 7.3% over the past week and is hovering close to $1,000 levels. So far this year, the two most prominent cryptocurrencies have now dropped 59% and 72%, respectively.

FTX Continues Major Moves

Crypto exchange FTX is taking major strides even as the broader price slump continues to affect other players in the industry. Earlier this week, a possible takeover of Robinhood Markets (HOOD) by FTX gave a fillip to HOOD shares which are down 55% so far this year.

Last month, Sam Bankman Fried’s FTX had thrown a lifeline for crypto lender BlockFi in the form of a $250 million credit line. Now, FTX is close to acquiring BlockFi, according to CNBC. FTX is set to acquire the crypto lender for about $25 million which is a far cry from its earlier nearly $5 billion valuation!

At the same time, Bankman-Fried is more than aware of the ground realities. According to Forbes, the 30-year-old billionaire commented, “We are willing to do a somewhat bad deal here, if that’s what it takes to sort of stabilize things and protect customers… There are some third-tier exchanges that are already secretly insolvent.”

Bankman-Fried is not biting into all the deals that come his way and is not pursuing the acquisition of Celsius, another troubled crypto lender. Last month Celsius had paused withdrawals, swaps, and transfers, which resulted in the CELSIUS token taking a massive tumble.

While FTX has parted ways after seeing a $2 billion hole in the crypto lender’s balance sheet, Celsius continues to explore options. According to The Block, Celsius has sought the help of Citigroup (C) (GB:0R01) and Consultants Alvarez & Marsal to alleviate its troubles.

Closing Note

The utopian promise of cryptocurrencies is fast coming undone. As liquidity further dries up, more dominos can be expected to join the fall. Whether the crypto winter becomes tulip mania 2.0 remains to be seen.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

History is Repeating Itself; Here’s What You Can Expect
NDX
SPX
Everything You Need to Know If You’re Worried About Recession
JPM
NVS
Know This Before You Add CrowdStrike Stock to Your Portfolio
CRWD
UBS Settles Fraud Charges Over Options Products
SPX
UBS
Nexstar Advancing Plan to Acquire Majority of CW Network
WBD
NFLX
Tecsys Reports Fiscal Q4 2022 Results; Shares Down 1%
Snap Gets on the Subscription Bandwagon
SNAP
Why Duck Creek Technologies Shares Dove 27% Despite Q3 Beat
DCT
Paychex Stock Slips on Weak Fiscal 2023 Outlook
PAYX
Walgreens Fails to Excite Investors Despite Upbeat Q3 Results
WBA
In this article:
C

Latest News Feed

History is Repeating Itself; Here’s What You Can Expect
NDX
SPX
Everything You Need to Know If You’re Worried About Recession
JPM
NVS
Know This Before You Add CrowdStrike Stock to Your Portfolio
CRWD
UBS Settles Fraud Charges Over Options Products
SPX
UBS
Nexstar Advancing Plan to Acquire Majority of CW Network
WBD
NFLX
Tecsys Reports Fiscal Q4 2022 Results; Shares Down 1%
Snap Gets on the Subscription Bandwagon
SNAP
Why Duck Creek Technologies Shares Dove 27% Despite Q3 Beat
DCT
Paychex Stock Slips on Weak Fiscal 2023 Outlook
PAYX
Walgreens Fails to Excite Investors Despite Upbeat Q3 Results
WBA