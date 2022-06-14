tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
MSTR
TSLA
All News
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Crypto Rout: The Dominos Are Beginning to Fall

Story Highlights

The rout in cryptocurrencies has already thrown up two bagholders, with one name seeing a short interest of over 30%. As the decline deepens, more names may emerge.

In this article:
In this article:
MSTR
TSLA

It would not be an overstatement to say crypto investors are enduring more pain compared to their equity market brethren in the current broader market turmoil. On one hand, the S&P 500 index (SPX) has dropped 21.8% so far in 2022, while the crypto market capitalization has declined from near $3 trillion levels to under $1 trillion.

Rising interest rates and inflation have meant easy money getting sucked out of the system, and ‘to the moon’ seems more and more out of reach for the crypto ride.

The gravity of the turmoil in crypto can be gauged from the magnitude of the plunge in the biggest names. Bitcoin (BTC-USD) is down 53.6% so far in 2022. The biggest cryptocurrency is hovering at $21,943 with a market cap of nearly $422 billion.

Likewise, Ethereum, Solana, and Cardano are down 68.7%, 83.7%, and 64.3%, respectively, in 2022. The combined market cap of these three currencies is now at around $169.7 billion.

What’s in Store for Microstrategy?

The rout in the crypto world is beginning to affect the next dominos in line as well. The looming troubles of Microstrategy (MSTR) are getting more and more visible as Bitcoin declines further.

MSTR has converted all its cash into Bitcoin and taken on debt to hoard a total of 129,218 bitcoin. While the company acquired these coins at an average price of $30,700, a margin call may be triggered if bitcoin falls below $21,000. These factors also increase MSTR’s susceptibility to adverse business conditions and impact its ability to raise additional funds.

The company has a total debt of $2.4 billion and its market capitalization now stands at about $2.3 billion. That’s after a 74.6% decline in its share price over the past year.

Tesla’s Bitcoin Kitty

Elon Musk’s Tesla (TSLA) is the other big bagholder after MSTR, with 43,000 Bitcoins acquired at an average price of $43,000. This puts the company’s cost of acquiring bitcoins at about $1.5 billion.

Tesla may not see a major impact due to the falling crypto prices, but the exact extent of impairment due to its bitcoin holdings will be a point of interest in the company’s next quarterly numbers.

The electric car maker has not been immune to the market selloff and has seen its market cap slide to around $722 billion due to a 45% drop in its share price so far in 2022.

Closing Note

As cryptocurrencies continue to take a beating more names can be expected to suffer. Crypto mining stocks are a case in point. In the meantime, MSTR has a short interest of about 34% indicating bears are already in charge.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Amid Regulatory Hurdles, Microsoft Nears Activision Buyout
MSFT
Crypto Crash Forces Coinbase Global to Cut 18% Jobs
COIN
Why Is Cellwize a Strategic Fit for Qualcomm?
QCOM
What Lies Ahead for Crypto Mining Stocks RIOT & MARA?
BTC
MARA
Choice Hotels’ U.S. Expansion Plans Fail to Move the Stock
CHH
Crypto Lender Celsius Halts Withdrawals, Citing “Extreme Market Conditions”
BTC
What Is New with the Pending Twitter-Elon Musk Deal?
TWTR
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Tuesday
CLR
EYE
Why Did Oracle Stock Gain 15%?
ORCL
What Could Renewable Energy Group’s Buyout Mean for Chevron?
CVX
In this article:
MSTR
TSLA

Latest News Feed

Amid Regulatory Hurdles, Microsoft Nears Activision Buyout
MSFT
Crypto Crash Forces Coinbase Global to Cut 18% Jobs
COIN
Why Is Cellwize a Strategic Fit for Qualcomm?
QCOM
What Lies Ahead for Crypto Mining Stocks RIOT & MARA?
BTC
MARA
Choice Hotels’ U.S. Expansion Plans Fail to Move the Stock
CHH
Crypto Lender Celsius Halts Withdrawals, Citing “Extreme Market Conditions”
BTC
What Is New with the Pending Twitter-Elon Musk Deal?
TWTR
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Tuesday
CLR
EYE
Why Did Oracle Stock Gain 15%?
ORCL
What Could Renewable Energy Group’s Buyout Mean for Chevron?
CVX