tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

CRISPR Therapeutics: Why Its Growth Potential Could Get Cheaper

Story Highlights

CRSP stock is up about 4% so far this year, which sounds pretty unique considering most healthcare stocks have fallen sharply. This stem cell-based therapy engineer could soon commercialize its first treatment for certain hemoglobinopathies. This growth potential deserves attention because it can get even cheaper.

Compared to the healthcare sector, which has fallen more than 10% so far this year, shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) have performed relatively well, up 4% on the year. While shares have the potential of dropping in the short term due to technical and macroeconomic factors, I am bullish on CRISPR Therapeutics in the long term.

The Federal Reserve’s aggressive stance on slowing down runaway inflation could help eventually restore a supportive environment for U.S.-listed equities, where shares of CRISPR Therapeutics could see a strong recovery supported by expected major developments in its pipeline of treatments.

Where the Strong Upside Potential Could Lie

The Swiss biotechnology developer of innovative gene therapies will update the market in the coming weeks with important news about its flagship product, CTX001, which could significantly boost the share price.

With headwinds likely to continue to weigh on healthcare stocks, CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares could fall from current levels. As such, I would personally wait for another reduction, bringing the stock price down to around $65-$70 per share, before purchasing the stock.

About the Company’s Flagship Therapy Candidate

The flagship product the company is developing, CTX001, consists of a therapy being developed in collaboration with Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) for the treatment of patients with either transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia (TDT) or severe sickle cell disease (SCD).

Beta thalassemia is a blood disorder that reduces the production of hemoglobin, a protein found in red blood cells whose low levels due to the condition are responsible for oxygen starvation in many parts of the body. TDT is the most severe form of beta thalassemia, requiring lifelong regular transfusions of red blood cells and, if left untreated, it can cause serious organ damage, potentially leading to patient death.

SCD is a disease that impairs blood flow to organs, depriving the affected organs of blood and oxygen. After the disease damages the nerves, kidneys, liver, and spleen, it can lead to death.

Although TDT and SCD are not very common in the general population, they still receive a lot of attention in the global health system, as certain lifestyles of modern society, such as obesity, overweight, alcohol consumption, and cigarette smoking, can negatively influence the course of these two diseases.

CRISPR Therapeutics’ CTX001 promises to be revolutionary as a treatment because by producing stem cells that produce high levels of hemoglobin in red blood cells, it should succeed where many conventional treatments generally fail.

That is, CTX001 is aimed at reducing or eliminating transfusion requirements in TDT patients and reducing or alleviating painful and debilitating sickle crises in SCD patients. This will greatly improve the patient’s quality of life.

Together with Vertex, CRISPR Therapeutics AG is expected to file global regulatory filings for CTX001 sometime in the last quarter of 2022. Amid strong market interest in stem cell-based therapies, including for severe hemoglobinopathies, this could also spark strong interest in CRSP stock.

Q1 2022: No Profitability, but Revenue from Collaborations Increased

In the first quarter of 2022, CRISPR Therapeutics again failed to generate a positive net income as, apart from some revenues from collaborations, no treatment has left the development pipeline yet for sale.

So, the quarter ended with EPS of -$2.32 compared to the consensus of -$1.94 on sales of $0.94 million, up 74% year-over-year.

Chart Description automatically generated

CRISPR’s Pipeline Receives Robust Financial Support

Despite its lack of profitability, CRSP’s balance sheet remains robust to fund the continued development of its CTX001 treatment and other products in the company’s pipeline.

As of March 31, 2022, CRISPR Therapeutics’ total assets were $2.61 billion, while its total liabilities were $361.26 million. Total assets were down 5.3% from December 31, 2021, while total liabilities were up 2.5% from the same period.

Notably, the company is collaborating with ViaCyte, Inc., a privately held regenerative medicine company, to advance an innovative therapy candidate called VCTX210 to treat type 1 diabetes.

Wall Street’s Take on CRSP Stock

In the past three months, 17 Wall Street analysts have issued a 12-month price target for CRSP. The stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 11 Buys and six Holds. 

The average CRISPR Therapeutics AG price target is $98.94, implying 25.4% upside potential.

Technical Analysis: CRISPR Therapeutics’ Share Price Could Fall

CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares are currently trading at $78.93. The stock price looks appealing as it is about 15% below the midpoint of its 52-week range of $42.51 to $142.64.

However, it could become more attractive if it breaks below its 200-day moving average of $69.52. This is possible as headwinds could continue to negatively impact its share price, which could potentially drag the stock under its 50-day moving average.

Its 14-day relative strength index of 57 means there is plenty of room for further declines in the stock price. The indicator ranges between 30 and 70. A reading of around 30 means the stock is oversold, while a reading of 70 means the stock is overbought.

Conclusion: CRSP Has Strong Long-Term Upside Potential

Strong upside potential for the share price is embedded in CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s pipeline, but this is likely not to play out before the last quarter of 2022. Until then, I personally would wait for a significant drop of about 10% before buying.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on CRSP

Press ReleasesCRISPR Therapeutics Presents Positive Results from its Phase 1 COBALT™-LYM Trial of CTX130™ in Relapsed or Refractory T Cell Malignancies at the 2022 European Hematology Association (EHA) Congress
2M ago
CRSP
CRSP: Investors Pumped by Unique Price Point, Intriguing Pipeline
CRSP
FDA Grants RMAT Designation to CRISPR’s CTX110
CRSP
More CRSP Latest News >

More News & Analysis on CRSP

Press ReleasesCRISPR Therapeutics Presents Positive Results from its Phase 1 COBALT™-LYM Trial of CTX130™ in Relapsed or Refractory T Cell Malignancies at the 2022 European Hematology Association (EHA) Congress
2M ago
CRSP
Stock Analysis & IdeasCRSP: Investors Pumped by Unique Price Point, Intriguing Pipeline
7M ago
CRSP
Market NewsFDA Grants RMAT Designation to CRISPR’s CTX110
8M ago
CRSP
More CRSP Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Loblaw Beats on Earnings, Misses Revenue Estimates; Shares Down 3.8%
Bristol Myers’ Upbeat Q2 Earnings Fail to Impress Investors
BMY
Here’s Why Teva Shares are Trending Higher Today
TEVA
Boeing Stock Takes Flight Despite Q2 Miss
BA
Here’s What Triggered the Rally in Revolution Medicines Stock
RVMD
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday
CMG
PGY
Shopify CEO Takes to Twitter to Lament Layoffs
SHOP
Pagaya Technologies Stock Explodes Again
PGY
Investors Are Lovin’ McDonald’s Q2 Earnings Beat, Solid Comparable Sales
MCD
Stock Market Today – Wednesday, July 27: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
More Market News >