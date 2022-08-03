tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Could these British housing stocks build your portfolio higher?

Story Highlights

With house prices at a record high, could it be a good time to invest in builders in Britain’s soaring housing market?

Britain’s housing market has remained robust through the pandemic and into 2022 – so we have compared two leading British builders Persimmon (GB:PSN) and Redrow (GB:RDW) that are currently surfing a wave of high house prices (although facing challenges relating to supply).

We have used the TipRanks’ Comparison tool to compare these two stocks on different parameters. This tool helps investors to make informed decisions by comparing different stocks in various aspects.

Persimmon’s share prices are not in good shape and are trading down by 28% in the last year – by comparison Redrow’s shares are down by just 6.5% in the last year.

Both companies have dividend yields higher than the sector average of 1.65%.

Let’s look at the stocks in detail.

Persimmon

Persimmon builds houses in the UK under the brand’s Persimmon, Charles Church, and Westbury Partnerships. The Persimmon brand contributes the most to the group’s revenue, and it focuses on traditional housing at affordable prices.

The company recently posted its trading update ahead of its interim results, which are due on August 17, 2022. It completed 6,652 homes in the first half, below expectations mainly due to supply disruptions such as labour and material shortages. Total revenues were also slightly down at £1.69 billion compared to £1.84 billion last year.

The company is currently enjoying higher gross margins as a result of higher home prices. Based on this, the company is expecting its half-year’s profit to be above expectations.

For financial year 2022, the company expects to deliver around 15,000 homes.

The company’s forward sales are solid at £1.87 Billion with around 8,000 homes already booked, a comfortable situation for the company as it is 75% forward-sold for the year.

Laura Hoy from Hargreaves Lansdown said, “The good news is that demand showed no signs of slowing, with the average house price continuing to climb and a strong forward sales position. That should be enough to prop up profits with management guiding for a slight beat at the half year.”

Pearson’s highlight is its dividend yield of 12.47%. This stock is currently beating Britain’s inflation rate. The company paid a 110p per share dividend in July, which was announced in April 2022.

View from the City

According to TipRanks’ analyst rating consensus, Persimmon stock has a Hold rating based on four analyst ratings. It has two Buy, one Hold, and one sell recommendations.

The average price target is 1902.5p, which is 4.1% higher than the current price. The stock price has a high forecast of 2,630p and a low forecast of 1,450p.

Chart, line chart Description automatically generated

Redrow

Redrow is a residential property builder, delivering high-quality and premium houses across the UK.

In its last interim results announced in February 2022, Redrow posted a profit before tax of £203 Million, which was increased by 17%. This came alongside an operating margin of 19.5%, which is similar to 2019 levels. The company expects to maintain a similar level of margins for the 2022 financial year.

The company also witnessed a strong demand for its houses and posted record revenue of £1 billion. The average selling price increased by 8%.

Last month, the company started a share buyback worth £100 Million at 10.5p per share.

As a result of solid performance, the company paid an interim dividend of 10.0p per share in April 2022, up 67% from the previous year.

Aynsley Lammin, an analyst at Investec said, “The figures exceeded expectations. A good set of interim results, with progress on margins being better than we expected. The group has essentially reached its normalised margins a year early.”

View from the City

According to TipRanks’ analyst rating consensus, Redrow stock has a Strong Buy rating, based on four Buys.

The average price target is 751.0p, with an upside potential of 35.0%. The high and low forecasts for the price are 785p and 710p, respectively.

Conclusion

The demand for houses across the UK remains strong, with the quality of customers improving along with very low cancellation rates. The long-term prospects of the sector are promising, which makes both these stocks suitable for investment.

Over the coming months, maintaining supply will be a challenge for these companies.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

JetBlue Stock Price Drops 6%. Here’s Why.
JBLU
PayPal Soars More Than 11% on Splendid Q2 Results; Website Traffic Hinted at It
PYPL
Neighbourly Pharmacy Stock Falls 9% Despite Earnings Beat, High Growth
onsemi Stock Slips Despite Impressive Q2 Results, Upbeat Q3 Guidance
ON
Leading Insider Makes Private Investment in TherapeuticsMD Worth $15M
TXMD
Despite Upbeat Q2 Earnings, Caterpillar Loses Investors’ Interest
CAT
Valvoline Gears up to Divest Global Products Business, Post Q3 Results
VVV
Uber Posts Q2 Beat as Indicated by Website Traffic; Shares Up 12%
UBER
Here’s Why Lexicon Stock Rallied 7.6% in Monday’s Extended Trade
LXRX
More Market News >