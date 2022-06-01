Could Netflix Stock Return to 2021 Levels Anytime Soon?

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend News
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipranks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto Stocks
Stock Ideas
Popular
TipRanks OriginalsMarket UpdatesEducation
Portfolio OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareers
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsData for Academic ResearchBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
NFLX
All News
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Could Netflix Stock Return to 2021 Levels Anytime Soon?

Story Highlights

Netflix stock lost about two-thirds of its value, and the ongoing headwinds aren’t abating anytime soon. While it announced a slew of initiatives to reaccelerate growth, would these be enough to get things back on track?

In this article:
In this article:
NFLX

Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) stock has dropped over 67% this year. Further, it has fallen by about 72% from its 52-week high. While there are multiple reasons, including macro headwinds and competition for the slump in NFLX stock, what irked investors the most was the sequential decline in paid subscribers. 

Netflix lost 200K subscribers in Q1. Further, the company expects to lose even more paid subscribers (about 2 million) in Q2. 

Nevertheless, Netflix announced a slew of measures to reaccelerate growth, drive engagement, and increase average revenue per member. These measures include an increased focus on content, a crackdown on password sharing, and an option of lower-priced subscription plans with advertising.

However, will these measures be enough to reaccelerate growth and drive NFLX stock to 2021 levels?

Analyst Weighs In 

The sharp pullback in its price has turned Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter bullish on NFLX stock. The analyst stated, “We are taking recent share price weakness as an opportunity to raise our investment recommendation on Netflix.” 

While Pachter is bullish about Netflix’s prospects, he does not expect NFLX stock to reach 2021 levels for many years. While the analyst is optimistic about the changes announced to spur growth, he does not expect these changes to “occur rapidly.”

He added, “ the sooner the company shows its commitment to reducing churn by releasing new content over several weeks, investors will see an uptick in subscribers and their confidence in the Netflix business model will be restored.” 

Nevertheless, the analyst expects NFLX to achieve the price target of $280 (41.8% upside potential) within a year. Further, Pachter expects Netflix to exceed its Q2 guidance and benefit from the “staggered release date for Stranger Things.”

While Pachter is upbeat, most Wall Street analysts remain sidelined given the ongoing challenges. NFL stock sports a Hold consensus rating on TipRanks based on eight Buy, 28 Hold, and three Sell recommendations. Further, due to the recent correction, the average price target of $299.93 represents 51.9% upside potential.  

Bottom Line 

Netflix, without a doubt, is a solid company that remains well-positioned to capitalize on the increased penetration of connected TVs through its strong content. Moreover, its ability to increase the price and focus on increasing average revenue per member augur well for long-term growth. 

However, increased competition, saturation in the U.S. and Canadian market, and the ongoing macro and geopolitical headwinds could play a spoilsport in the short term.  

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Full Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Berry Petroleum Makes Major Buybacks While Top Insiders Offload Shares
BRY
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday
CRM
CVI
Musk’s “No More Remote Work” Mail Does Rounds on Twitter
TSLA
GSK to Boost Its Vaccines Roster Through Acquisition
GB:GSK
Robinhood Agrees to Settle With Upset Customers
HOOD
Stock Market Today – Wednesday, June 1: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Mark Cuban Tweets his Conviction in Crypto & All Things DeFi!
Should You Buy This Cheap Canadian Bank Stock?
EQB
What to Do in a Crazy Market Like This One
TIPRANKS LABS
Victoria’s Secret Rises on Q1 Beat; Website Visits Hinted at it
VSCO
In this article:
NFLX

Latest News Feed

Berry Petroleum Makes Major Buybacks While Top Insiders Offload Shares
BRY
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday
CRM
CVI
Musk’s “No More Remote Work” Mail Does Rounds on Twitter
TSLA
GSK to Boost Its Vaccines Roster Through Acquisition
GB:GSK
Robinhood Agrees to Settle With Upset Customers
HOOD
Stock Market Today – Wednesday, June 1: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Mark Cuban Tweets his Conviction in Crypto & All Things DeFi!
Should You Buy This Cheap Canadian Bank Stock?
EQB
What to Do in a Crazy Market Like This One
TIPRANKS LABS
Victoria’s Secret Rises on Q1 Beat; Website Visits Hinted at it
VSCO