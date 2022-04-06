Could Ford Drive Through Roadblocks in 2022?

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksU.S. MarketsTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksU.S. MarketsMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
IPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

Could Ford Drive Through Roadblocks in 2022?

Ford Motor’s (NYSE:F) strategy to strengthen its product portfolio, ramp up the production of battery electric vehicles, and continued investments in growth opportunities have made it more competitive. However, industry-wide supply constraints, chip shortages, and macro and geopolitical headwinds are taking a toll on automakers, including Ford. 

Given the ongoing challenges, Ford delivered March sales numbers that continued to decline on a year-over-year basis. Notably, Ford’s total U.S. sales came in at 159,328 vehicles in March, down 25.6% versus the prior-year period. This didn’t sit well with investors. Ford stock closed about 5% lower on Tuesday. Meanwhile, it has reversed its gains and is down over 23% year-to-date. 

Now What?

Recently, RBC Capital analyst Joseph Spak reduced his U.S. auto demand forecast for 2022. Spak expects industry-wide supply challenges to continue, while macro headwinds could impact demand. Spak has a Hold recommendation on Ford stock.  

During the Q4 conference call, Ford’s CFO, John Lawler, stated that the supply constraints would remain fluid through 2022, with Q1 taking a hit due to supply shortages. Moreover, he expects commodity headwinds of $1.5–$2 billion. 

Speaking at an auto conference organized by Exane and Jefferies, Hans Schep, Ford’s General Manager for European commercial vehicles stated, “We still will see shortages in ’22, specifically in the first half, maybe even through to ’23.”

Wall Street’s Take

Along with Spak, Citigroup analyst Itay Michaeli also remains sidelined on Ford stock. Citing Ford’s exposure to Europe, Michaeli lowered his price target on Ford to $18 from $23. 

Overall, analysts remain cautiously optimistic about Ford stock. It has received six Buy, six Hold, and two Sell recommendations for a Moderate Buy consensus rating. Meanwhile, the average Ford Motor price target of $21.79 implies 37.7% upside potential to current levels.

Final Thoughts

Ford’s improved product mix and strong pricing environment will likely support its financials in 2022. However, ongoing supply constraints, higher commodity costs, and macro headwinds could play spoilsport. 

Meanwhile, Hedge Funds have been offloading Ford stock. Per TipRanks’ Hedge Fund Trading Activity tool, hedge funds have sold 21.9M Ford shares in the last quarter. Further, according to our data-driven stock score, Ford stock has a Neutral Smart Score of 5 out of 10.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure