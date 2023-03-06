Could Auto Demand be a Game Changer for These 3 Chip Stocks?

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Could Auto Demand be a Game Changer for These 3 Chip Stocks?

Story Highlights

Auto end-market demand is supporting the revenues of chip companies. The momentum is probably going to continue in the coming years.

The near-term weakness in demand and uncertain macro environment have weighed on the sales and stock prices of chip makers and designers. Thankfully, the automotive sector, especially EVs (Electric Vehicles) that require a lot of chips, has emerged as a bright spot for companies like Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), Marvell (NASDAQ:MRVL), and NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI). 

The ongoing electrification and introduction of next-generation ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) and autonomous driving systems in the auto industry provide a solid foundation for long-term growth. While the long-term fundamentals remain strong, supply constraints could play spoilsport in the short term. Let’s look at what the analysts predict for these chip companies for the next 12 months. 

Will TXN Stock Go Up?

Texas Instruments’ revenue remains weak, reflecting lower demand in the end market. However, the automotive market continues to support its financials. The Automotive segment, which accounts for about 25% of its total sales (based on 2022 revenue), grew strongly. 

The company sees increased use of chips in vehicles as cars become safer, smarter, and more connected. The company sees higher growth in the auto market compared to other segments.

TXN stock sports a Moderate Buy consensus rating on TipRanks based on seven Buys and 12 Holds, as weakness in other end markets, could offset the benefits from the Auto segment. Thus, analysts’ average price target of $184.94 implies a limited upside of 5.27% over the next 12 months. 

Is MRVL a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Marvell’s auto revenue crossed $200 million in Fiscal 2023, an important milestone for the company. Looking ahead, MRVL is confident that the auto-end market will continue to grow and expects to deliver $500 million in annual revenues in the coming years. 

As for Fiscal 2024, MRVL expects auto revenue to improve, with Q1 marking a year-over-year and sequential improvement. However, the short-term headwinds from inventory issues and weakness in the Industrial segment will likely remain a drag on overall sales.

Nonetheless, MRVL stock is a Strong Buy on TipRanks, reflecting 19 Buy and two Hold recommendations. Further, analysts’ average price target of $55.60 implies 26.25% upside potential. 

What’s the Prediction for NXPI Stock?

NXP Semiconductors witnessed robust demand from the Automotive market that outstripped supply and production levels in 2022. Its Automotive revenues increased 25% year-over-year to $6.8 billion in 2022, supporting the total sales

NXPI sees an increase in global vehicle production levels and the secular adoption of EVs as tailwinds. While auto revenues are likely to rise, supply constraints could limit growth. 

NXPI stock has received nine Buy and 11 Hold recommendations for a Moderate Buy consensus rating. Analysts’ average price target of $195.85 implies a limited upside potential of 7.05%. 

Bottom Line

The strength in the automotive end market could continue to drive the revenues of these chip companies. However, weakness in other end markets and supply constraints remain a drag. Meanwhile, among TXN, MRVL, and NXPI stocks, MRVL looks more compelling near the current levels as it sports a Strong Buy consensus rating and offers higher upside potential. 

Disclosure 

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on TXN

Texas Instruments elects Comerica CEO Curtis Farmer to board of directors
The FlyTexas Instruments elects Comerica CEO Curtis Farmer to board of directors
17d ago
CMA
TXN
Texas Instruments picks Lehi, Utah for next 300-mm semiconductor wafer fab
TXN
Buyback rule tied to CHIPS Act would be ‘significant’ for TI, says Credit Suisse
GFS
TXN
More TXN Latest News >

More News & Analysis on TXN

Texas Instruments elects Comerica CEO Curtis Farmer to board of directors
The FlyTexas Instruments elects Comerica CEO Curtis Farmer to board of directors
17d ago
CMA
TXN
Texas Instruments picks Lehi, Utah for next 300-mm semiconductor wafer fab
The FlyTexas Instruments picks Lehi, Utah for next 300-mm semiconductor wafer fab
19d ago
TXN
Buyback rule tied to CHIPS Act would be ‘significant’ for TI, says Credit Suisse
The FlyBuyback rule tied to CHIPS Act would be ‘significant’ for TI, says Credit Suisse
20d ago
GFS
TXN
More TXN Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >