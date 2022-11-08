Costco (NASDAQ:COST) Stock: Tough Times Ahead, Says Analyst

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Costco (NASDAQ:COST) Stock: Tough Times Ahead, Says Analyst

Story Highlights

Costco’s growth could moderate, posing challenges for its high valuation, says Wells Fargo analyst Edward Kelly. The analyst downgraded COST stock.

Costco (NASDAQ:COST) has consistently delivered solid comparable sales this year despite food and fuel inflation, excess inventory issues, and macro weakness. Its strong growth has often overshadowed valuation concerns. However, Wells Fargo analyst Edward Kelly sees challenges ahead for Costco, which is a concern for Costco’s premium valuation. Kelly downgraded COST stock to Hold from Buy and lowered his price target to $490. 

Kelly expects Costco’s comparable sales to moderate as it faces tough year-over-year comparisons ahead. Further, pressure on consumer spending amid macro headwinds, the pullback in fuel margins, and adverse currency movement will likely pose challenges for Costco. 

Kelly’s price target of $490 implies a multiple of 34 to his 2023 EPS estimate. In comparison, Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings (NYSE:BJ) are trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 21.6 and 28.1, respectively.

What is the Prediction for Costco Stock?

While Kelly downgraded Costco stock to Hold, most Wall Street analysts recommend a Buy. It has received 15 Buy and four Hold recommendations for a Strong Buy consensus rating on TipRanks. Meanwhile, analysts’ average price target of $552.47 implies 13.1% upside potential. 

Bottom Line 

Costco has historically traded at a premium to its peers owing to its high growth and ability to drive comparable sales. However, a slowdown in growth will act as a dampener. Nevertheless, its high membership renewal rates (stood at 92.6% in the U.S. and Canada at the end of Q4), increase in the membership fee, and value pricing will support its financials. 

Jefferies analyst Corey Tarlowe is bullish about Costco stock. The analyst said, “Costco’s model demonstrates its resiliency as members continue to spend.” Tarlowe termed COST a “top pick,” and his price target of $610 is based on the “F’24 EPS of $17.31.” 

Additionally, hedge funds have accumulated COST stock. Hedge funds bought 1.2M COST stock last quarter. Moreover, it scores a nine out of 10 on TipRanks’ Smart Score system, implying Outperformance.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos
Videos
---

Latest News Feed

More Market News >