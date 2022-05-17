tiprankstipranks
All News

Coinbase Takes a U-Turn on Hiring Plan

Shares of cryptocurrency exchange platform Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) were trading 7.2% higher in the pre-market session on Tuesday, at the time of writing, after closing 9.1% down on Monday.

Last week, the Delaware-based company reported weak results for the first quarter of 2022. Further, it has announced plans to review its employee numbers and slow down hiring as the crypto market continues to struggle.

In a blog post, Coinbase said, “Heading into this year, we planned to triple the size of the company. Given current market conditions, we feel it’s prudent to slow hiring and reassess our headcount needs against our highest-priority business goals. Headcount growth is a key input to our financial model, and this is an important action to ensure we manage our business to the scenarios we planned for, specifically the potential adjusted EBITDA we are aiming to manage to.”

Wall Street Weighs In

After the first-quarter results were announced, Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) analyst Will Nance downgraded the rating on the stock to Hold from Buy and reduced the price target from $240 to $80 (30% upside potential).

The analyst said, “In an environment where the market is focused on profitability, recession risk, and the fading of pandemic-driven exuberance in retail trading, we believe COIN’s stock will struggle to outperform in the near term.”

Overall, the stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 14 Buys, four Holds and two Sells. COIN’s average price target of $177.39 implies 187.5% upside potential.

Bloggers’ Sentiment

TipRanks data shows that financial blogger opinions are 77% Bullish on COIN, compared to the sector average of 68%.

