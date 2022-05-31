tiprankstipranks
COIN
All News
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Coinbase Stock: What to Infer from Its Insider Trading?

Story Highlights

Coinbase stock has received a lot of misguided commentary because of its executives selling stock. However, insider trading should not always be regarded as a negative factor.

COIN

Buying or selling of stocks by corporate insiders isn’t new. Moreover, in most cases, such transactions would have zero to limited impact on the company’s stock price as they may be carried out for various reasons.

For instance, a top insider could be selling the stock for tax purposes or to create liquidity at the time of public listing. Moreover, these transactions are always made public through SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission) disclosures. 

However, these transactions ignite a lot of misguided information, especially if a stock moves drastically or the company gets into legal trouble. Take Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) stock for reference, which is down over 68% in one year.    

COIN stock was subject to a lot of speculation after its top insiders sold a part of their holdings at the time of public listing last year. Later, when the company’s public disclosures revealed more stock sales, the timing, unfortunately, coincided with the receipt of a Wells Notice from the SEC for its Lend program. 

Given the noise around these transactions, Coinbase clarified through a blog that the shares sold during the public listing were for creating liquidity and shouldn’t surprise. 

As for the other transactions, COIN added that those were pre-approved and pre-scheduled (ahead of Wells notice) as per rule 10b5–1. It’s worth noting that rule 10b5–1 allows corporate insiders to sell a pre-determined amount of shares in advance at a pre-scheduled time. This is per the insider trading laws. 

The buzz around Coinbase stock gained steam as it received a notice from SEC. Eventually, its stock fell due to various reasons, including the decline in trading volumes and cryptocurrencies amid rising macro headwinds. Also, increased competitive activity poses a challenge. 

Now What?

The company’s stock received a lot of misguided commentary around its executives selling stock. Interestingly, TipRanks’ Insider Trading Activity tool shows that almost all of the transactions over the past year came in the form of Uninformative Buys and Sells, which could be done for myriad reasons and shouldn’t trigger any investing decision. 

However, this does not mean that investors shouldn’t be paying attention to corporate insiders’ activities. Recently, Fred Ehrsam bought COIN shares worth $1.82 million. This transaction stands out as it was executed in the form of Informative Buy and came at a time when the stock lost a substantial portion of its value. 

Notably, Informative Buy is when the insider buys shares with his own capital, indicating a greater level of confidence in the company’s future. 

Bottom Line 

The selling in the crypto market and challenges stemming from the current macro and geopolitical headwinds could continue to limit the upside in COIN stock in the short term. However, the increased adoption of cryptocurrencies bodes well for the company’s long-term growth. 

BTIG analyst Mark Palmer, who is bullish on COIN stock, stated, “we believe COIN remains very well-positioned to be a leading beneficiary of the increasing adoption of crypto by both retail and institutional investors.”

Palmer added that COIN’s “ample resources and its significantly advantaged position within the crypto space” would lead investors to “look back on the levels at which COIN was trading today and wonder how it ever reached those lows.”

Including Palmer, 15 analysts have rated COIN stock a Buy. Meanwhile, it has received three Hold and two Sell recommendations. Moreover, the average price target of $156.17 represents 107.3% upside potential.

Read full Disclosure

