tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
TipRanksStock Market NewsCCK NewsCitigroup’s Five-Star Analyst is Bullish on These Two Stocks
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Citigroup’s Five-Star Analyst is Bullish on These Two Stocks

Story Highlights

The TipRanks Expert Center brings to you the top picks of an experienced analyst from the consumer goods sector. According to this top analyst, these two stocks are poised to grow significantly in the near term.

Our “Expert Spotlight” piece today brings you two top picks that senior Citigroup analyst Anthony Pettinari is betting on. Pettinari’s core focus is on the consumer goods sector, and he is optimistic about packaging companies Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCK) and Ball Corporation (NYSE: BALL).

High inflation levels and an impending recession have not spared the consumer goods sector so far this year. Since the packaging industry is closely intertwined with this sector, it has seen harsh times as well. However, with the packaging industry expected to witness a CAGR of 2.94% between 2022 and 2027 and reach a value of $218.12 billion, according to a report by Mordor Intelligence, investment in companies such as Crown Holdings and Ball Corporation can turn out to be fruitful decisions.

Pettinari remains bullish on these two names, and his impressive track record bears testimony to his successful stock picking capabilities.

Pettinari’s Standing Among TipRanks Experts

According to the TipRanks Star Ranking System, Anthony Pettinari, an alumnus of the prestigious Columbia University, ranks # 246 out of 7,991 analysts in the TipRanks universe and # 324 out of 21,313 overall experts, including hedge fund managers, Wall Street analysts, corporate insiders, financial bloggers, and individual investors.

Pettinari’s success rate in picking stocks stands at 64%, whereas his average return per rating is an impressive 17.20%.

The analyst’s average returns relative to the S&P 500 and the benchmark sector stand at 4.30% and 3.40%, respectively.

Among his 429 ratings, 62% are Buys, 37.06% have a Hold rating, and 0.93% have a Sell rating.

Notably, according to TipRanks, Pettinari’s most profitable pick has been Lennar Corporation (LEN) between April 15, 2020 and April 15, 2021, generating an impressive return of 161.20%.

Now, let’s have a deeper look at his two top picks.

Pettinari Remains Bullish on Crown Holdings

Established in 1892, Crown Holdings is a specialty packaging company that makes metal beverage and food cans, metal aerosol containers, and metal closures. Presently, the company commands a market cap of $10.94 billion.

In its latest results for the second quarter, Crown Holding reported impressive numbers, with both revenue and earnings surpassing Street estimates. Revenues for the quarter came in at $3.51 billion, up 22.9% from the prior year. Yet, earnings per share (EPS) of $2.10 declined by 3.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Notably, the company is slated to report its third-quarter results on October 19, 2022.

Pettinari remains bullish on the stock. The analyst reiterated a Buy rating with a price target of $116, which implies an upside potential of 28.5% from current levels.

Meanwhile, the analyst enjoys a success rate of 73% and an average profit of 15.61% on the stock.

Overall, the consensus among analysts for Crown Holdings stock is a Strong Buy based on 13 Buys and two Holds. The CCK average price target of $123.85 implies an upside potential of 37.2% from current levels. Shares have declined 11.9% over the past year.

Pettinari is Still Optimistic about Ball Corporation

Founded in 1880, Ball Corporation is the world’s largest manufacturer of recyclable metal beverage and food containers. Further, the company has diverse business interests, including aerospace technology. The company’s current market cap stands at $18.02 billion.

The company’s latest results for the second quarter were mixed, with revenues rising but EPS declining from the year-ago quarter. Ball Corporation’s net sales for the quarter came in at $4.13 billion, which denotes a growth of 19.5% from the previous year. Yet, EPS declined by 4.7% from the year-ago quarter to $0.82.

The analyst has retained a Hold rating with a price target of $64, which implies an upside potential of 13.6% from current levels. Meanwhile, Pettinari enjoys a success rate of 88% and an average profit of 27.78% on the stock.

Overall, the consensus among analysts for Ball Corporation stock is a Hold based on three Buys, 11 Holds, and one Sell. The BALL average price target of $71.71 implies an upside potential of 27.2% from current levels. Shares have declined 34.9% over the past year.

Packaging Industry Can Overcome Headwinds

Presently, the packaging industry continues to face headwinds. However, as consumption patterns begin to improve, the packaging sector is also expected to grow. To that end, Anthony Pettinari’s top picks are two of the foremost players in the packaging industry, and by adding them to their portfolios, investors can stand to benefit.

Like Pettinari, the TipRanks Expert Center brings to you the picks and opinions of numerous hedge fund managers, Wall Street analysts, corporate insiders, financial bloggers, and individual investors whose guidance can allow investors to earn impressive returns.

Read full Disclosure

Imagine having Wall Street’s elite as your Financial Advisors…​
How does an 80%+ success rate on your investments sound?
Well, if you’re looking for that kind of track record, you’ll probably need to find the very top-performing analysts out there.
​​With access to TipRanks Premium, you can easily spot leading experts and follow their every move.
Not just to gain confidence in your portfolio, but for brand new investment ideas as well.
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on CCK

Press ReleasesCROWN HOLDINGS, INC. DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND
11d ago
CCK
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS
CCK
Crown Holdings Slips Despite Upbeat Q1 Results
CCK
More CCK Latest News >

More News & Analysis on CCK

Press ReleasesCROWN HOLDINGS, INC. DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND
11d ago
CCK
Press ReleasesCROWN HOLDINGS, INC. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS
19d ago
CCK
Market NewsCrown Holdings Slips Despite Upbeat Q1 Results
3M ago
CCK
More CCK Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Stock Market Today – Monday, Aug 08: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
This Insider is Bulking up on Plant Green Stock
PLAG
Musk Notoriously Challenges Twitter CEO on Twitter
TWTR
‘James Bond’ firm Qinetiq buys U.S. cyber group in £483 million deal
Investors Cheer for DraftKings’ Upbeat Q2 Show, Increased Projections
DKNG
Lemonade Stock: Website Traffic Portends a Juicy Quarter
LMND
Weekly Market Review: Small Gains Following Robust Jobs Data
Stock Market Today – Friday, Aug 05: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Glencore earnings are riding high on coal prices with rewards for shareholders
Why Are Expedia Shares Trending Higher?
EXPE
More Market News >