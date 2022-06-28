tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
CVX
All News
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Chevron to Cut Costs by Selling its HQ

Story Highlights
  • Chevron could sustain its recent momentum as it cuts costs shortly after revealing record-breaking production.
In this article:
In this article:
CVX

In an attempt to cut unwanted administrative costs, Chevron (CVX) has decided to sell its California headquarters. The company will remain in California, but a substantial amount of its office workers will move to Texas as part of the reformation.

According to a company spokesperson: “The current real estate market provides the opportunity to right-size our office space to meet the requirements of our headquarters-based employee population,”

I’m bullish on Chevron stock; here’s why.

Operational Update

Chevron’s CEO, Mike Smith, published an open letter to President Joe Biden earlier this month, which highlighted some of the operational leaps the company’s made since noticeable energy shortages started a year ago.

Smith revealed: “In 2021, Chevron produced the highest volume of oil and gas in our 143-year history. In the first quarter of 2022, our U.S. production was 1.2 million barrels per day, up 109,000 barrels per day from the same quarter a year earlier.”

He added: “In the Permian Basin alone, we expect production to approach 750,000 barrels per day by the end of the year, an increase of more than 15 percent from 2021. And Chevron’s U.S. refinery input grew to 915,000 barrels per day on average in the first quarter of this year from 881,000 in the same quarter last year.”

Although the letter intended to call on less political pressure aimed toward the oil and gas industry, a few valuable inferences can be drawn from a financial vantage point.

For instance, Chevron’s record-breaking production numbers come at a time when the western world is attempting to grapple without Russian trade. Thus, Chevron’s market share is growing substantially, and so is the company’s general valuation.

By producing the amount it has lately, Chevron’s levered free cash flow has surged by 2.48x (year-over-year), and its EBITDA has skyrocketed by 2.19x in the same period. In addition, the company’s managed to reduce its long-term liabilities by 6.38% simultaneously, meaning Chevron has accumulated intrinsic value for its stockholders.

Valuation

Chevron stock is best valued based on its normalized 5-year average price multiples, as it’s a cyclical stock.

The stock’s price-to-earnings multiple conveys that CVX is undervalued by 41.49%. The reason is mainly due to the market’s latent sensitivity to the company’s earnings-per-share growth. Furthermore, Chevron’s price-to-cash flow and price-to-sales ratios are undervalued by 17.18% and 3.27%, respectively, implying that the stock’s undervalued on both an income and cash flow basis.

Lastly, Chevron’s enterprise value to EBITDA multiple is at a 5-year discount of 25.02%, suggesting that market participants haven’t yet priced in Chevron’s company-based value.

Dividends

Chevron doesn’t only provide the potential for capital gains but also total income prospects. The stock pays out more than half of its net income in dividends at a yield of 3.81%. Moreover, Chevron’s dividends seem safe as houses with a dividend coverage ratio of 3.03x and an interest coverage ratio of 33.24x.

Hedge Fund Buying

Hedge funds continue investing in oil stocks, despite some being concerned that commodity price plateaus might cause energy stocks to slump.

Chevron stock has been a popular pick among hedge funds recently, as fund managers increased their net long exposure to the stock by 116.4 million in the previous quarter, with notable names such as Ray Dalio and Warren Buffett adding CVX stock to their portfolios.

Wall Street’s Take

Turning to Wall Street, Chevron earns a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on nine Buys, seven Holds, and one Sell rating assigned in the past three months. The average CVX stock price target of $180.59 implies 22.55% upside potential.

Concluding Thoughts

Chevron’s illustrious output increase and nifty cost-cutting strategies enable it to operate efficiently. Furthermore, Chevron is a severely undervalued stock that provides a sound dividend profile.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Why Did Sutro Biopharma Shares Surge 50%?
STRO
Here’s Why Market’s Attention Is on Tencent Right Now
TCEHY
Is Apple TV+ Losing $1B to $2B Annually?
AAPL
JetBlue Further Sweetens Its Bid for Spirit Airlines
JBLU
SAVE
Why Did TD SYNNEX Stock Fall in Tuesday’s Pre-Market?
SNX
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Tuesday
VG
HTHT
General Electric’s Aviation Business Gets a New Boss
GE
Burry’s “Bullwhip Effect” Tweet Alarms the Masses
NDX
SPX
McDonald’s Rejigs Top Management; Resists Hiring
MCD
Stock Market Today – Tuesday, June 28: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
In this article:
CVX

Latest News Feed

Why Did Sutro Biopharma Shares Surge 50%?
STRO
Here’s Why Market’s Attention Is on Tencent Right Now
TCEHY
Is Apple TV+ Losing $1B to $2B Annually?
AAPL
JetBlue Further Sweetens Its Bid for Spirit Airlines
JBLU
SAVE
Why Did TD SYNNEX Stock Fall in Tuesday’s Pre-Market?
SNX
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Tuesday
VG
HTHT
General Electric’s Aviation Business Gets a New Boss
GE
Burry’s “Bullwhip Effect” Tweet Alarms the Masses
NDX
SPX
McDonald’s Rejigs Top Management; Resists Hiring
MCD
Stock Market Today – Tuesday, June 28: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX