Cheap Entertainment by Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Could Spark a Comeback

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Cheap Entertainment by Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Could Spark a Comeback

Story Highlights

Although the post-pandemic new normal initially boosted Walt Disney, the revenge travel phenomenon knocked shares down. However, economic pressures could make the company’s cheap entertainment angle viable again for DIS stock.

After absorbing the severe market shock of the COVID-19 crisis, Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) went on to deliver astonishing gains. At its peak, DIS stock breached the $200 level, an all-time high for the company. Fundamentally, Disney offered cheap at-home entertainment, thus commanding a premium during the shelter-in-place days. Though this narrative took a hit following the relaxing of COVID policies, economic pressures make the entertainment giant relevant again. I am bullish on DIS.

Launched in November 2019, Disney’s streaming service, Disney+, has already attracted significant attention. Not only did it provide meaningful competition to the streaming arena, the Magic Kingdom offered an unparalleled content library. By leveraging its marquee franchises, Disney could take on the giants of the rapidly burgeoning streaming market. Indeed, management did just that with the introduction of the Star Wars-themed “The Mandalorian.”

When the COVID-19 crisis first capsized the U.S. economy, DIS stock received no exemption from volatility. However, as investors took a breather during the spring doldrums of 2020, they realized that certain companies cynically benefitted from the pandemic. Essentially, Disney now had a captive audience, particularly with live sporting events being canceled at the time.

As The Wall Street Journal pointed out, this was bad news for cable TV providers. However, DIS stock benefitted as the underlying company could still distribute already-produced content from its vast media empire.

Unfortunately for Disney, as fears of COVID-19 faded, consumers were eager to get out of the house. After all, Americans collectively endured roughly two years of cabin fever. Quickly, a new term emerged in the pop culture lexicon: revenge travel or the desire to seek out experiences that the pandemic denied.

Perhaps not coincidentally, DIS stock incurred a loss exceeding 36% on a year-to-date basis. However, in the trailing month, shares only lost 1%, likely indicating a sentiment shift.

Entertainment Returns Home for DIS Stock

On paper, the latest data regarding the employment situation might augur well for revenge traveling, thus possibly hurting DIS stock. Nevertheless, as a whole, circumstances favor cheap at-home entertainment platforms, making Disney an intriguing contrarian opportunity.

To be fair, as TipRanks reporter Kailas Salunkhe mentioned, the November jobs report came in hotter than expected. The U.S. economy added 263,000 jobs, far exceeding Wall Street’s expectations of 200,000 jobs. However, the devil’s in the details.

Per Salunkhe, there were “major job gains in leisure and hospitality, healthcare, and government. Sectors including retail trade, transportation, and housing, on the other hand, witnessed declines.” In addition, “large and small businesses have been undertaking headcount reductions while medium establishments seem to have fared better during this period.”

Stated differently, many of the high-paying, white-collar corporate jobs incurred losses. Filling in the gaps are less-compensated occupations, such as those in the retail sector. Fundamentally, this development may help DIS stock at the expense of companies benefitting from revenge travel. Interestingly, U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) is down nearly 14% for the year.

Therefore, it’s quite possible that collective discretionary funds for big-ticket items or experiences waned considerably. Adding to this speculation, the personal saving rate, which soared to a record height in April 2020, succumbed to near-all-time recorded lows as of the latest read (October 2022).

Bluntly, not too many people have the funds lying around to go vacationing in exotic locations. However, most folks should have the money to spend a few bucks every month for quality streaming entertainment. Again, combined with Disney’s marquee franchises, the company could provide escapism during difficult times at a very attractive rate.

Is DIS Stock a Sell or Buy?

Turning to Wall Street, DIS stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 17 Buys, four Holds, and zero Sells assigned in the past three months. The average DIS stock price target is $121.35, implying 29.84% upside potential.

Quantitative Data Supports Disney’s Contrarian Case

To be fair, DIS stock could use a little bit of work on the financial component of its investment proposition. Still, investors have some positive attributes to work with. The company continues to deliver decent income-statement metrics. For instance, Disney’s three-year revenue growth rate (on a per-share basis) is 2.7%, which actually ranks better than nearly 63% of the competition. Also, its net margin is 8.2%, higher than almost 64% of players listed in the diversified media industry.

These aren’t blisteringly positive stats, to be quite honest. However, with fundamental catalysts favoring the Magic Kingdom, they could be more than good enough for DIS stock.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos

More News & Analysis on DIS

Iger’s Return Could Revive Disney’s (NYSE:DIS) Tax Benefits
Market NewsIger’s Return Could Revive Disney’s (NYSE:DIS) Tax Benefits
1d ago
DIS
Box Office Battle: ‘Black Panther 2’ wins weekend with another $17.6M
DIS
WBD
Should You Buy Disney (NYSE: DIS) Now That CEO Iger Is Back?
DIS
More DIS Latest News >
Videos

More News & Analysis on DIS

Iger’s Return Could Revive Disney’s (NYSE:DIS) Tax Benefits
Market NewsIger’s Return Could Revive Disney’s (NYSE:DIS) Tax Benefits
1d ago
DIS
Box Office Battle: ‘Black Panther 2’ wins weekend with another $17.6M
The FlyBox Office Battle: ‘Black Panther 2’ wins weekend with another $17.6M
2d ago
DIS
WBD
Should You Buy Disney (NYSE: DIS) Now That CEO Iger Is Back?
Stock Analysis & IdeasShould You Buy Disney (NYSE: DIS) Now That CEO Iger Is Back?
2d ago
DIS
More {slug} Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >