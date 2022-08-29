tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Stock: Here’s What to Expect from Q2 Results

Story Highlights

ChargePoint’s second-quarter results may be impacted by supply chain issues and increased input costs. However, in the long run, the company may be able to beat these headwinds and turn profitable.

ChargePoint Holdings (CHPT) is scheduled to release its results for the second quarter of Fiscal 2023 (ending July 30) on August 30, after the market closes. ChargePoint offers networked electric vehicle (EV) charging systems and cloud-based software, and related services to residential and commercial customers as well as fleet operators.

CHPT stock has lost 23.1% so far this year. However, a slew of good news on the EV front has helped boost the stock by 6.3% in the past week.

A Look at ChargePoint’s Q2 Expectations

The Street expects ChargePoint to post a diluted loss of $0.20 per share in Q2, better than its comparative prior-year’s loss of $0.29 per share. Meanwhile, revenue is pegged at $103.03 million, representing a massive year-over-year jump of 83.6%.

On the other hand, ChargePoint forecasted Q2 FY23 revenue in the range of $96-$106 million. It expects full-year FY23 revenue between $450-$500 million.

In its Q1 FY23 results, ChargePoint’s President and CEO, Pasquale Romano noted that persistent supply chain constraints had marred the company’s performance. Moreover, rising costs decreased its adjusted gross margin by 600 basis points to 17%.

Notably, in Q2, supply chain issues and escalated costs could continue to impact ChargePoint’s results to a certain extent.

However, these macroeconomic headwinds are expected to soften in the second half of the year. This will boost ChargePoint’s margins and production capabilities going forward. This viewpoint is backed by the company’s full-year adjusted gross margin outlook in the range of 22% to 26%, which reflects an improvement compared to the Q1 gross margin.

Well Positioned for Long-Term Growth

Notably, ChargePoint also remains one of the biggest beneficiaries of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) passed recently. America’s clean and green energy initiatives have gained a much-needed boost from the IRA. Both EV manufacturers and EV charging infrastructure companies, like ChargePoint, will be well awarded when consumers avail the credits under the Act to buy more EVs.

Furthermore, ChargePoint is also venturing into advertising through a partnership with Ara Labs Inc. and Destination Media Inc. Ara Labs is a digital display company, while Destination Media produces video ads at fuel pumps and retail outlets. ChargePoint intends to create an advertising network by installing advertising screens across the U.S. to earn an extra buck. In the long run, this venture will likely add decent dollars to ChargePoint’s revenue stream.

Is CHPT a Buy Now?

Wall Street analysts are cautiously optimistic about CHPT stock. On TipRanks, CHPT stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on seven Buys versus four Holds. The average ChargePoint Holdings price target of $18.91 implies 23.8% upside potential to current levels.

Similarly, retail investors are being cautious about CHPT stock. TipRanks’ Stock Investors tool shows that investor sentiment is currently Negative on ChargePoint Holdings, with 1.1% of portfolios tracked by TipRanks decreasing their exposure to CHPT stock over the past 30 days.

Parting Thoughts

ChargePoint is one of the favored stocks within the EV charging infrastructure segment. However, supply chain issues and higher costs are posing a challenge to its margins. In the long run, ChargePoint may be able to manage its costs once these headwinds soften. Also, the company’s performance will be bolstered by the impetus of the IRA. All in all, short-term challenges persist but the long-term outlook for ChargePoint remains rosy.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on CHPT

Why ChargePoint is Ideal If Betting on the EV Sector
Stock Analysis & IdeasWhy ChargePoint is Ideal If Betting on the EV Sector
18d ago
CHPT
3 Stocks Poised to Get Charged Up with the New Climate Bill
RUN
CHPT
ChargePoint Stock: Don’t Get Too Charged Up
CHPT
More CHPT Latest News >

More News & Analysis on CHPT

Why ChargePoint is Ideal If Betting on the EV Sector
Stock Analysis & IdeasWhy ChargePoint is Ideal If Betting on the EV Sector
18d ago
CHPT
3 Stocks Poised to Get Charged Up with the New Climate Bill
Stock Analysis & Ideas3 Stocks Poised to Get Charged Up with the New Climate Bill
21d ago
RUN
CHPT
ChargePoint Stock: Don’t Get Too Charged Up
Stock Analysis & IdeasChargePoint Stock: Don’t Get Too Charged Up
3M ago
CHPT
More CHPT Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) is Buying South Africa’s Massmart
WMT
Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock: Pfizer Lawsuit Presents Opportunity and Challenge
PFE
MRNA
The Week Ahead in Earnings: AVGO, BBY and LULU in Focus
BBY
AVGO
Indiana Bankruptcy Court Denies Any Relief to 3M (NYSE:MMM)
MMM
Stock Market Today – Monday, August 29: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
10 Stocks You Can Still Catch Before their Ex-Dividend Date
JWN
SLG
Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Stock: Key Insider Buys the Dip
ALV
Weekly Market Review: Fed Pledges to Continue Fighting Inflation
BBY
AVGO
Stock Market Today – Friday, August 26: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
More Market News >