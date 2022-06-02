tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
CHPT
All News
Stock Analysis & Ideas

ChargePoint: Gross Margins Will Improve as the Year Progresses, Says Analyst

In this article:
In this article:
CHPT

Despite the impact of global supply chain issues, ChargePoint (CHPT) managed to beat top-line expectations in FQ1.

The EV charging station leader’s revenue more than doubled to reach $81.63 million, coming in ahead of the Street’s $76.05 million forecast. Networked charging systems revenue rose by 122% from the same period last year to $59.6 million and subscription revenue increased by 63% to clock in at $17.6 million.

With a 67% sequential increase, the company also attained record quarterly growth in Europe, where ChargePoint now has roughly 57,000 activated ports under management (as of the end of April), out of a total of 188,000+.

However, marring the print, EPS of -$0.27 fell short of the -$0.21 analysts expected.

As for the outlook, the company sees Q2 revenue coming in between $96 million and $106 million, at the mis-point below consensus at $105 million. ChargePoint also confirmed its expectation for revenue between $450 million to $500 million in fiscal year 2023.

So, a mixed bag of a report, although Evercore’s James West applauds the continued strong demand and a growing backlog in the face of a challenging supply chain environment. In fact, the company pointed out that its backlog grew by 35% sequentially.

West also thinks ChargePoint is well positioned to improve on the profitability front.

“We expect CHPT’s gross margins to improve as the fiscal year progresses due to fewer supply chain constraints for mature products, technology driven improvements, newer products being launched, and passing higher costs along to customers. Many of these levers are within the company’s control,” the analyst said. “Investors do not have to determine exactly how this mega theme of electric mobility unfolds as the company’s growth is directly tied to the accelerating adoption of EVs in North America and Europe.”

To this end, West reiterated an Outperform (i.e., Buy) rating although to “reflect a lower market multiple,” the price target is lowered from $28 to $24. Nevertheless, there’s still upside of 93% from current levels. (To watch West’s track record, click here)

Most analysts agree with West’s stance; based on 9 Buys vs. 3 Holds, the stock boasts a Strong Buy consensus rating. At $21.81, the average target stands at ~75%. (See ChargePoint stock forecast on TipRanks)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Microsoft Drops Guidance; Stock Starting to Fall
MSFT
Is Tesla’s Delivery Delays Good News for the Stock?
TSLA
GameStop’s Q1 Losses Widen Despite Higher Sales
GME
Hormel Foods Marginally Performs Against Macro Headwinds in Q2
HRL
A Top Insider Just Increased His Appetite for VOXX Stock
VOXX
Why Are Insiders Bullish on Opko Health?
OPK
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Thursday
CHWY
OLED
Why are Insiders Buying Chinook Stock?
KDNY
Does Sheryl Sandberg’s Exit from Meta Signal Trouble?
FB
UiPath Exceeds Q1 Expectations; Shares Spring 8.7%
PATH
In this article:
CHPT

Latest News Feed

Microsoft Drops Guidance; Stock Starting to Fall
MSFT
Is Tesla’s Delivery Delays Good News for the Stock?
TSLA
GameStop’s Q1 Losses Widen Despite Higher Sales
GME
Hormel Foods Marginally Performs Against Macro Headwinds in Q2
HRL
A Top Insider Just Increased His Appetite for VOXX Stock
VOXX
Why Are Insiders Bullish on Opko Health?
OPK
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Thursday
CHWY
OLED
Why are Insiders Buying Chinook Stock?
KDNY
Does Sheryl Sandberg’s Exit from Meta Signal Trouble?
FB
UiPath Exceeds Q1 Expectations; Shares Spring 8.7%
PATH