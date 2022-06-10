tiprankstipranks
Cascades Stock: Analysts See Solid Upside Potential

Story Highlights

Cascades is a company with improving efficiency that pays an attractive dividend. In addition, the dividend yield has trended upwards over the past several years, indicating that the company is trading at a relative discount.

In this article:

Cascades (TSE: CAS) (CADNF) produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. It operates through the following segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers.

The company has seen some interesting trends over the past several years that indicate that the business is improving.

Measuring Efficiency

Cascades needs to hold onto a lot of inventory in order to keep the business running. Therefore, the speed at which a company can move inventory and convert it into cash is very important in predicting its success.

To measure its efficiency, I will use the cash conversion cycle, which shows how many days it takes to convert inventory into cash. It is calculated as follows:

CCC = Days Inventory Outstanding + Days Sales Outstanding – Days Payables Outstanding

Cascades’s cash conversion cycle is 39 days, meaning it takes the company 39 days for it to convert its inventory into cash. In the past several years, this number has trended downwards, as it was 53 days in Fiscal 2013. This indicates that the company’s efficiency has improved.

In addition to the cash conversion cycle, let’s also analyze Cascades’s gross margin trend. Ideally, I would like to see a company’s margins expand each year. This is, of course, unless its gross margin is already very high, in which case it is acceptable for it to remain flat.

In Cascades case, its gross margin has remained relatively flat in the past 10 fiscal years, where it has ranged from 12.4% to 16.1%, with five of those years being 15% or above. This implies that competitors have struggled with chipping away at the company’s profits.

Dividend

For investors that like dividends, Cascades currently has a 4.5% dividend yield, which is above the sector average of 1.45%. When taking a look at its LTM free cash flow figure of C$115 million, its C$45 million dividend payment looks safe.

Looking at its historical dividend payments, you can see that its yield range has trended upwards in the past several years.

At 4.5%, the company’s dividend is near the upper end of its range, implying that the stock price is trading at a discount relative to the yields investors have seen in the past.

Analyst Recommendations

Cascades has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on three Buys and three Holds assigned in the past three months. The average Cascades price target of C$13.12 implies 30.8% upside potential.

Final Thoughts

Cascades is a company with improving efficiency that pays an attractive dividend. In addition, the dividend yield has trended upwards over the past several years, indicating that the company is at a relative discount. As a result, investors may want to consider Cascades stock.

