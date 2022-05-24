tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

Carvana is Down, and Insiders are Snapping it Up

The valuation of online used car retailer, Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), once a pandemic star, has fallen nearly 87% so far this year. A wider-than-anticipated loss in Q1’22, recent equity and debt offerings, which triggered concerns about the financial health of the company, the impact of high inflation on consumer spending, and the effect of high used-car prices on consumer affordability have led to a major sell-off in the stock.

The volatility in Carvana stock has also raised concerns about it behaving like a meme stock, meaning that its valuation is detaching from its fundamentals.

Insider Trading in Carvana

Carvana stock has witnessed several “informative” and “uninformative” buy and sell transactions over the recent months. We’ll focus on some key informative transactions made recently, as these are the ones which indicate insider confidence in the company.

As per a Form 4 filed with the SEC on May 23, Carvana’s general counsel Paul W. Breaux made an informative buy of 15,000 shares at $32.57 apiece for an aggregate amount of $488,550 on May 20.

Further, on May 17, director Danforth J. Quayle picked up 18,750 shares for a total amount of $733,875.

Ernie Garcia, III, Carvana’s CEO and Chairman, along with related entities, made an informative buy of 2 million shares for $160 million on April 26. On the same day, the CEO’s father, Ernest Garcia, II, along with related entities, purchased 5.1 million shares for $408 million. These purchases by the CEO and his father were made as part of the company’s equity offering.      

Overall, insiders have bought shares worth $571.8 million over the last three months. Based on 11 informative transactions in the last three months, the insider confidence signal as per TipRanks is “Very Positive” for Carvana.  

Wall Street’s Take

Carvana recently announced cost-cutting measures, including laying off 12% of its workforce, as part of its plan to prioritize profitability and generate free cash flow given the tough business landscape.

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Scott Devitt feels that the initiatives announced by Carvana are “a clear indication that profitability and capital preservation have taken precedent over unit and revenue growth for the first time in the company’s history.”

Devitt believes that if these goals are achieved then they will “represent material upside to consensus profitability and cash flow estimates.”

However, the analyst believes that the execution of Carvana’s planned initiatives in the near-term will be tough amid a challenging industry backdrop. Devitt also noted that the impact of the company’s reduced spending on unit growth and customer experience seems uncertain.

Devitt maintained a Hold rating on Carvana stock, but raised his price target to $48 from $40.

Overall, the Street is cautiously optimistic on Carvana, with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on seven Buys, 13 Holds and one Sell. The average Carvana price target of $83.74 implies 176.92% upside potential from current levels.

Conclusion

While Carvana stock has witnessed several informative buys over the last month, one can’t ignore the fact that the used-car online retailer is stuck in too many company-specific issues.

Given several macro pressures, Carvana’s turnaround efforts might take some time to deliver the desired improvement. The company’s performance in the upcoming quarters could provide some clarity on the progress it is making to revamp its business.

Discover new investment ideas with data you can trust.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure