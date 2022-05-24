Carvana is Down, and Insiders are Snapping it Up

The valuation of online used car retailer, Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), once a pandemic star, has fallen nearly 87% so far this year. A wider-than-anticipated loss in Q1’22, recent equity and debt offerings, which triggered concerns about the financial health of the company, the impact of high inflation on consumer spending, and the effect of high used-car prices on consumer affordability have led to a major sell-off in the stock.

The volatility in Carvana stock has also raised concerns about it behaving like a meme stock, meaning that its valuation is detaching from its fundamentals.

Insider Trading in Carvana

Carvana stock has witnessed several “informative” and “uninformative” buy and sell transactions over the recent months. We’ll focus on some key informative transactions made recently, as these are the ones which indicate insider confidence in the company.

As per a Form 4 filed with the SEC on May 23, Carvana’s general counsel Paul W. Breaux made an informative buy of 15,000 shares at $32.57 apiece for an aggregate amount of $488,550 on May 20.

Further, on May 17, director Danforth J. Quayle picked up 18,750 shares for a total amount of $733,875.

Ernie Garcia, III, Carvana’s CEO and Chairman, along with related entities, made an informative buy of 2 million shares for $160 million on April 26. On the same day, the CEO’s father, Ernest Garcia, II, along with related entities, purchased 5.1 million shares for $408 million. These purchases by the CEO and his father were made as part of the company’s equity offering.

Overall, insiders have bought shares worth $571.8 million over the last three months. Based on 11 informative transactions in the last three months, the insider confidence signal as per TipRanks is “Very Positive” for Carvana.

Wall Street’s Take

Carvana recently announced cost-cutting measures, including laying off 12% of its workforce, as part of its plan to prioritize profitability and generate free cash flow given the tough business landscape.

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Scott Devitt feels that the initiatives announced by Carvana are “a clear indication that profitability and capital preservation have taken precedent over unit and revenue growth for the first time in the company’s history.”

Devitt believes that if these goals are achieved then they will “represent material upside to consensus profitability and cash flow estimates.”

However, the analyst believes that the execution of Carvana’s planned initiatives in the near-term will be tough amid a challenging industry backdrop. Devitt also noted that the impact of the company’s reduced spending on unit growth and customer experience seems uncertain.

Devitt maintained a Hold rating on Carvana stock, but raised his price target to $48 from $40.

Overall, the Street is cautiously optimistic on Carvana, with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on seven Buys, 13 Holds and one Sell. The average Carvana price target of $83.74 implies 176.92% upside potential from current levels.

Conclusion

While Carvana stock has witnessed several informative buys over the last month, one can’t ignore the fact that the used-car online retailer is stuck in too many company-specific issues.

Given several macro pressures, Carvana’s turnaround efforts might take some time to deliver the desired improvement. The company’s performance in the upcoming quarters could provide some clarity on the progress it is making to revamp its business.

